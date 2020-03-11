New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772326/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Plug-In will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plug-In will reach a market size of US$74.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Curtain Raiser
Recent Market Activity
Ideal Surge Protector - Key Characteristics
Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance
Hard-Wired SPD - Largest Product Market
Analysis by End-use Sector
Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market
Competitive Insights
Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified
Electrical Equipment Makers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB
Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC
Advanced Protection Technologies Inc.
Belkin international Inc.
Bourns Inc.
DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Hubbell Incorporated
Legrand
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Mersen
Novaris Pty Ltd.
OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
REV Ritter GmbH
Schneider Electric
Tripp Lite
Weidmüller GmbH & Co. KG
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Outdoor LED Lighting - Crucial SPD Market
Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on
Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment-Induced
Voltage Surges
SPD Market - A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution
Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life
Safety Systems
High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates
Deployment of SPDs
Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages
Deployments
Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Prices Come Under Pressure
Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight
Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure
Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices
International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD
Manufacturers
Innovative Surge Protection Devices
Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors
Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Plug-In (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Plug-In (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Hard-Wired (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Hard-Wired (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Hard-Wired (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Line Cord (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Line Cord (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Line Cord (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 22: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 27: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 31: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surge
Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Japanese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Table 46: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 95: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 116: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surge Protection
Devices (SPDs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 131: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 143: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 162: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surge
Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Iranian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surge Protection Devices
(SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 88
