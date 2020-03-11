CEO Michael T Andersen receives shares in H+H International A/S under the matching share programme from 2017
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: Shares DK0015202451
b) Nature of the transaction
Vesting of H+H shares under a matching share programme initiated in 2017. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s): DKK 0 per. pcs.
Volume(s): 7,810
d) Aggregated information
N/A
e) Date of the transaction(s): 2020-03-11
f) Place of the transaction: N/A
H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
