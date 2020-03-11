CEO Michael T Andersen receives shares in H+H International A/S under the matching share programme from 2017

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CEO

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: H+H International A/S

b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: Shares DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of H+H shares under a matching share programme initiated in 2017. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.



c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s): DKK 0 per. pcs.

Volume(s): 7,810

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2020-03-11



f) Place of the transaction: N/A





H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

