March 11, 2020

Announcement no. 4

Progress Update on BioPorto’s Activities to Strengthen its Financial Position

As a consequence of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the increased volatility in financial markets, BioPorto has decided to initiate a rights issue to subscribe for up to 24,992,054 new shares (corresponding to approx. 14.3 % of the current share capital) rather than to complete a private placement of new shares. With a subscription price of DKK 2.20 per share, gross proceeds from the issue could total up to approximately DKK 55 million. BioPorto has currently received advanced binding commitments for subscription of more than 37 % of the rights issue.

BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) wishes to strengthen its financial position and plans to complete a rights issue allowing for subscription of up to 24,992,054 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 2.20 per share. The expected gross proceeds from the rights issue could total up to approximately DKK 55 million.

Proceeds from the rights issue will be applied to fuel BioPorto’s strategic execution focused on submitting applications to the FDA for clearance of the NGAL Test in 2020 and fund the ongoing business development efforts to increase awareness of the NGAL platform, especially in the U.S.

BioPorto has currently received advance commitments for subscription of more than 37 % of the new shares.

Additional information about the rights issue, including the time schedule and the terms and conditions for subscription, is expected to be communicated by the company through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S no later than Monday 16 March 2020.

