11 March 2020

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)

Update Statement regarding AGM voting

Information disclosed in accordance with provision 1.D.4 of the 2018 UK Code of Corporate Governance and principle 5.2.4 of the 2019 AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company”) announced “Results of the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting” on 6 December 2019 and noted the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of the directors, Graham Harrison, Stephen Le Page, Paul Meader, Atosa Moini and Paul Varotsis, contained in resolutions 4 to 8 inclusively. The votes against each resolution equated to 37.05% of the total voted by proxy.

The Company announced “Update Statement regarding AGM voting,” on 17 January 2020 noting the Board, through the Company’s corporate broker, has sought to engage with the dissenting shareholders to understand their concerns. Unfortunately, despite multiple efforts, the Board and its adviser had been unsuccessful to date in gaining any response. Therefore, the Board invited the dissenting shareholders to engage.

The Directors are mindful of their responsibilities under 1.D.4 of the 2018 UK Code of Corporate Governance and principle 5.2.4 of the 2019 AIC Code of Corporate Governance (the “Codes”). However, no dissenting shareholders have engaged, either directly through the Chairman, or Senior Independent Director, or through the corporate broker so it is not possible for the Board to understand the reasons behind the votes against at the AGM or to address shareholders’ concerns. Therefore, the Board, to the extent that they are able, believe they have discharged their obligations under the Codes.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Robert Naylor

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900