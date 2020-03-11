Sarasota, FL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Argus Foundation will be hosting Former Fox News Business Personality, ABC “20/20” Co-Host and “Stossel TV” host John Stossel at a special event luncheon this week. Presented by Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Stossel will be featured along with President and CEO Carol Dover to address the push to pass $15 minimum wage laws and the negative impact it will have on the state of Florida.

Most recently recognized for his comprehensive analysis on issues surrounding the importance of limited government and personal freedom on his highly-viewed platform, “Stossel TV”, Stossel has become a distinguished personality in his industry reporting at the forefront of some of our nation’s most historic moments, earning him 19 Emmy Awards and five honors for excellence in consumer reporting by the National Press Club.

A former host, Stossel can be seen providing signature libertarian analysis on nationally renowned shows on Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. Prior to his time at Fox, he was the co-host of ABC’s primetime show “20/20”, where he provided in-depth, special reports on a variety of consumer topics such as government, pop culture and business. His “John Stossel Specials” addressed tough questions facing Americans.

Beyond his on-air work, Stossel’s non-profit organization, “Stossel in the Classroom” has provided educational kits from his economic programs, which are viewed by more than 12 million students in American public schools every year.

Community members interested in this event must register to attend. Seating is limited.

WHO: Policymakers, community members, Argus Foundation/FRLA leadership and members

WHERE: The Grove – 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

WHEN: Thursday, March 12th from 11:30AM to 1:30PM

SPEAKERS: John Stossel of “Stossel TV”

About The Argus Foundation

The Argus Foundation mission statement is to apply business leadership to important community issues. We are a non-partisan think tank and government watch dog. We were founded by a group of Sarasota County area leaders in 1983 who have come together in an effort to identify, educate, advocate and collaborate on solutions for important community issues that will enhance the quality of life, environment, and economic well-being of Sarasota County. We offer lasting, rather than temporary, solutions. We impact the future for a better community. For more information, visit http://argusfoundation.org.

Christine Robinson, Executive Director The Argus Foundation (941) 365-4886 Christine@argusfoundation.org