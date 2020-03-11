New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 62.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 517.7 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 416.3 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds will reach a market size of 3.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 3.9 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bajaj Auto Limited

BMW Group

China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Lifan Industry (Group) Company

Piaggio & C. SpA

Polaris Industries Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact;1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture

in Developing & Developed World

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market

Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant

Demand

Growing Number of ’Born-Again’ Middle Aged Bikers

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market

Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport

Facilities to Boost Market Prospects 13 Opportunity Indicators

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to

Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to

the Appeal of Two-Wheelers

Personal Appeal of Two-Wheelers Make Them Apt for Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions

As Well

Government Policies and Regulatory Environment Bring Mixed Bag

of Opportunities & Challenges for Two-Wheelers Market

Technology Advancements Drive Two-Wheeler Industry

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Motorcycle - A Versatile Machine

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by

Popularity

Shift in Asia-Pacific Demand towards Light Motorcycles

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market

Demand

’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson Unveils Ambitious Plans to Enter Electric

Two-Wheelers Market

Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/

Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Innovative TS3 System for Optimizing Performance, Stability and

Compliance

TFT Technology Replacing LCD

Innovative Safety Solutions Revolutionizing the Motorcycle Market

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make

Motorcycling Better

Safety Solutions for Motorcycle Offered by Bosch

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Review in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period

2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market

Analysis in China in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the

Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Review in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 28: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of

Europe in Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Review in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 41: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Latin

America in Thousand Units by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 44: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Argentina

in Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for

2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period

2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 57: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Israel in

Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

