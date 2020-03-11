ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) held its annual general meeting on 11 March 2020.

The annual general meeting transacted the following business:

  • Adoption of the annual report 2019 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.

  • No declaration of ordinary dividend.

  • Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year.

  • New election of Anders Hedegaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

  • Re-election of Lene Skole as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

  • Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery to the Board of Directors.

  • New-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.

  • Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:
    1. Amendment of the Articles of Association of Ingeniør Johannes Hansen’s Fond
    2. Approval of Remuneration policy
    3. Amendment of standard agenda
    4. Deletion of Article 5.7
    5. Matter of formality: amendment of registrar

                                                                 

                                                                 ALK-Abelló A/S


