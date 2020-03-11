March 11, 2020 12:26 ET

March 11, 2020 12:26 ET

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) held its annual general meeting on 11 March 2020.



The annual general meeting transacted the following business:

Adoption of the annual report 2019 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.





No declaration of ordinary dividend.





Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year.





New election of Anders Hedegaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.





Re-election of Lene Skole as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.





Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery to the Board of Directors.





New-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.





Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors: Amendment of the Articles of Association of Ingeniør Johannes Hansen’s Fond Approval of Remuneration policy Amendment of standard agenda Deletion of Article 5.7 Matter of formality: amendment of registrar



ALK-Abelló A/S





For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576



Attachment