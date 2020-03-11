ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) held its annual general meeting on 11 March 2020.
The annual general meeting transacted the following business:
- Adoption of the annual report 2019 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.
- No declaration of ordinary dividend.
- Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year.
- New election of Anders Hedegaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Re-election of Lene Skole as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery to the Board of Directors.
- New-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.
- Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:
- Amendment of the Articles of Association of Ingeniør Johannes Hansen’s Fond
- Approval of Remuneration policy
- Amendment of standard agenda
- Deletion of Article 5.7
- Matter of formality: amendment of registrar
ALK-Abelló A/S
Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576