OAKLAND, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda County Bar Association ( ACBA ) and Qase today announce initiatives to help slow the spread of coronavirus.



The ACBA connects more than 10,000 residents with pre-screened, qualified Alameda County lawyers each year. Now, they are teaming up with Qase to bring the service fully online, enabling lawyers to help clients without having to meet in-person. Qase’s platform integrates scheduling, messaging, video chat, document sharing and payment, so both clients and lawyers can work from home.

Legal Access Alameda (LAA), the ACBA’s pro bono arm, provides free legal services to more than 4000 low-income residents. Currently, services are delivered face-to-face at free legal clinics held throughout the County. Concerned that the coronavirus will make it unsafe for clinics to continue, the ACBA has accelerated plans to move them into Qase as well.

“We are committed to reducing the risk of coronavirus exposure for our lawyers and the rest of our community. Remote delivery of legal services, including pro bono services, is a great place to start,” said Tiela Chalmers, ACBA CEO. “And in the long run, it will also help us serve people in more remote areas.”

Maya Markovich, Nextlaw Labs Chief Growth Officer and board member of LAA said, “The ACBA is deploying cutting-edge legal technology to reduce the spread of coronavirus while enabling lawyers to continue providing uninterrupted services, enhancing access to justice. They are uniquely positioned to help meet critical legal needs by connecting clients with attorneys in new ways.”

Dan Zollmann, Qase co-founder and CEO noted “The barriers to getting legal help are already high, and the uncertainty around coronavirus is likely to make this problem worse. We now have the technology to ensure communities continue to get the help they need without compromising their health and safety.”

About Alameda County Bar Association: The ACBA , established in 1877, is a community of more than 1,500 lawyers, judges, law students, and legal associates who practice in Alameda County and who are committed to excellence in the profession, building community, and facilitating equal access to justice.

About Qase: Qase is a SaaS-enabled managed marketplace that helps people find and work with lawyers entirely online.

For more information contact: Tiela Chalmers, ACBA CEO 510-302-2208 Dan Zollmann, Qase CEO 604-839-4605