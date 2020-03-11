Company announcement

No. 7/2020

11 March 2020

Decisions of Annual General Meeting

Today, at 16:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its annual general meeting at Moltkes Palæ, Dronningens Tværgade 2, DK-1302 Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

The annual report for 2019.

Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 be distributed.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020.

Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Scanes Bentley and Robbert Kuppens as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor.

The Remuneration Policy.

The amended Articles of Association.

After the annual general meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Bo Rygaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Juha Christensen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of Nomination Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee

Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of Audit Committee

Robbert Kuppens, member of the Board of Directors, member of Audit Committee

