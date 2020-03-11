Company announcement
No. 7/2020
11 March 2020
Decisions of Annual General Meeting
Today, at 16:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its annual general meeting at Moltkes Palæ, Dronningens Tværgade 2, DK-1302 Copenhagen, Denmark.
At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:
After the annual general meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
| Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
|
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
