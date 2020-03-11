Press relations:

Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors of Capgemini

proposed at the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting

Paris, March 11, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, meeting on March 11, 2020 under the chairmanship of Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and on the report of the Ethics and Governance Committee, deliberated the evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors proposed at the coming Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2020.

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting the renewal of the term of office of Siân Herbert-Jones and the appointment of Belen Moscoso del Prado as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of four years; Laura Desmond having expressed her wish not to renew her term of office. This proposal is in line with the Group's ambition to further the internationalization of its composition, deepen its sector expertise and enrich the diversity of its profiles.

Belen Moscoso del Prado is a Spanish citizen. She has acquired a solid experience in the field of innovation and transformation applied to Digital and data strategy over the course of her career in international corporations. The Board has indicated that Belen Moscoso del Prado would be considered independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

The Board warmly thanks Laura Desmond for her contribution to its work and its committees during her tenure.

In addition, as part of the internal management transition process initiated in 2017 on the initiative of Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors decided on 16 September 2019 to appoint Aiman Ezzat, currently Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Paul Hermelin as Chief Executive Officer after the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 20, 2020. The Board of Directors also wished to propose to the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Aiman Ezzat as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of four years.

Assuming the adoption of these resolutions by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2020, the Board of Directors would count 15 directors, including two directors representing employees, with 75% of independent directors1, 27% of international profiles, and 42% of female directors2.

Biography: Belen Moscoso del Prado

Belen Moscoso del Prado, a Spanish citizen, currently holds the position of Director of Digital & Innovation at Sodexo and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2015. She also sits on Sodexo's Venture Capital Investment Committee.

Belen Moscoso del Prado holds a Master's degree in International Economics from Carlos III University in Spain. She started her career in 1995 at The Walt Disney Company as Communications Manager for Spain and Portugal and later became a Senior Analyst in the European Marketing and Sales Strategy Department. From 2000 to 2008, as a consultant at Bain & Company, she worked on strategic review, performance improvement and post-acquisition integration assignments in Europe and Central America. Belen joined Europcar in 2008 as Strategic Change Program Manager before becoming Head of Strategy & Partnerships at Solocal from 2010 to 2013. Then, between 2013 and 2015, she was Director of Digital Strategy, Transformation and Innovation at Axa before joining Sodexo to lead its digital transformation.

Belen Moscoso del Prado is Chairman of the Board of Directors of FoodChéri and a member of the Consultative Advisory Board of the start-up Wynd.



1 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.







2 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code currently in force.







