7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.8 Billion by the year 2025, Interior Paint will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$406.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$335.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Interior Paint will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-

Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy

Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative

Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium

Décor Pieces

HP?s Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The

Next Big Thing

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for

Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based

Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright

Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving

Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Décor Trends in a Nutshell

The ?Go Green? Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster

Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in

Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE?: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior

Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building

Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Innovations and Advancements

Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative

Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for

Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall

Coverings





