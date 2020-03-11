New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.8 Billion by the year 2025, Interior Paint will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$406.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$335.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Interior Paint will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and
Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized
Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other
Wall Décor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wall Coverings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj (Sweden)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
Asian Paints Limited (India)
Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc. (USA)
Brewster Home Fashions LLC (USA)
British Ceramic Tile (UK)
Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina)
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)
CeramicheRefin S.p.A (Italy)
Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)
Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)
Crossville, Inc. (USA)
Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA)
F. Schumacher & Co., Inc. (USA)
Florim USA, Inc. (USA)
Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)
Grespania SA (Spain)
Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)
Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc. (USA)
Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
John Morris Wallcoverings (UK)
Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)
Johns Manville Corporation (USA)
Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik
Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
Kronospan Limited (Austria)
Laminating Services, Inc. (USA)
Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)
Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)
EMILCERAMICA S.r.l. (Italy)
Dal-Tile Corporation (USA)
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (Italy)
Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)
Pilkington Group Limited (UK)
Porcelanite S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
Portobello SA (Brazil)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Rust-Oleum Corporation (USA)
Rovese Spolka Akcyjna (Poland)
Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
The Valspar Corporation (USA)
Thai Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand)
Aspiring Walls (New Zealand)
York Wallcoverings Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-
Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor
Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative
Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand
Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium
Décor Pieces
HP?s Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The
Next Big Thing
Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for
Various Types of Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based
Wallpapers
Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
Select Designer Wallpaper Trends
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright
Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market
Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving
Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
Key Décor Trends in a Nutshell
The ?Go Green? Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing
Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster
Market Growth
Disadvantages of Traditional Process
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in
Sustainable Wall Coverings
ECORE?: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology
Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior
Paints
Regulations Spur Recycling
Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building
Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry
Feature Walls Make a Comeback
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Innovations and Advancements
Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings
High-End Tiles by Fired Earth
Super Stripes from Little Greene
Confident Shades from Crown Paints
Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home
Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints
Copper Blush by Dulux
Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy
Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball
Industrial Look by Graham & Brown
Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke
Textured Wall Coverings
Astoria Loft and Bark
Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa
3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative
Wall Coverings
Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties
Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering
Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for
Wallpapers
Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings
Digital Wall Coverings
Wood Veneers
Wall Murals
Unconventional Wall Covering Designs
Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering
Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality
Sound-Proof Wall Coverings
Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall
Coverings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wall Coverings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wall Coverings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wall Coverings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Interior Paint (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Wall Panels (Product Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wall Coverings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Wall Coverings Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Wall Coverings Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Wall Coverings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wall Coverings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Wall Coverings Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Wall Coverings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Wall Coverings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Wall Coverings Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Wall Coverings Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Wall Coverings Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wall Coverings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Wall Coverings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Wall Coverings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Wall Coverings Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Wall Coverings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Wall Coverings Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Wall Coverings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wall Coverings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Wall Coverings Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Wall Coverings Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Wall Coverings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Wall Coverings Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Wall Coverings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Wall Coverings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Wall Coverings Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Wall Coverings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wall Coverings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Wall Coverings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Wall Coverings Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 247
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: