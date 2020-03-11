New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyurethane (PU) market is expected to reach USD 116.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is owing to the growing use of polyurethanes in various end-use applications.
In the construction industry, polyurethanes find extensive application in making high-performance products possessing properties such as lightweight, good strength, efficient performance, and durability, among others. Moreover, these products are beneficial in improving the visual aspects of homes and buildings. Furniture and carpets are one of the most sought after applications of polyurethanes and these products are completely cured before being sold. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), completely cured polyurethane products are assumed to be inert and non-toxic.
The application of polyurethanes in the electronic industry is likely to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Polyurethanes are often used to cover, seal, and insulate delicate, pressure-sensitive underwater cables, microelectronic components, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board). Polyurethane potting compounds are particularly formulated to cater to a diverse range of thermal, physical, and electrical properties. They shield electronic products by providing exceptional adhesive and dielectric properties, along with excellent water, solvent, and temperature resistance.
Additionally, growing awareness regarding lightweight materials in vehicles to improve their fuel-efficiency is anticipated to propel the market in the upcoming years.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyurethane market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
