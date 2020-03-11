New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552789/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.3 Billion by the year 2025, Antibiotics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Antibiotics will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pediatrics: A Highly Underserved and Undervalued Group
Recent Market Activity
Pediatric Drugs Market - An Abode of Opportunities
The United States: Largest Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Developing Markets to Witness Faster Growth
Antibiotics: Largest Selling Drug Classes
Pediatric Vaccines Market - On High Growth Trajectory
Supply and Demand Dynamics of the Global Vaccine Market
UNICEF Addresses BCG Vaccine Supply Shortage
Access to Vaccines Index: Aiding Increased Access to Vaccines
Recent Advancements/Achievements in the Pediatric Vaccines Space
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Allergan, Inc. (USA)
Amgen, Inc. (USA)
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Genentech, Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)
Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA)
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Switzerland) (A Janssen
Pharmaceutical Company)
Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Sanofi S.A (France)
Shionogi Inc. (USA)
Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pediatric Exclusivity Drives Manufacturers? Interest
Pediatric Exclusitivity Granted to Branded Drugs
New Product Approvals and Pipeline - A Key Growth Propeller
Recent Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2015-2017
Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2011-2014
Phase III Completed Pediatric Drugs: 2015-2017 (As of July 2017)
Ongoing Phase III Pediatric Drugs Clinical Trials: 2015-2017
(As of July 2017)
Potential for Pediatric Drugs Against Obesity-related Conditions
List of Pediatric Drugs for Congestive Heart Failure Treatment
Recent Findings to Help Save Children?s Lives
Challenges of Pediatric Drug Development: Formulation Problems
and Ethical Constraints of Clinical Trials
Financial Enticement for Drug Makers to Conduct Dedicated
Pediatric Trials
Modeling & Simulation - A Powerful Tool for Pediatric Clinical
Study Sponsors
Pharmacometrics Approaches Gain Traction Among US and EU
Researchers
Challenges Associated with Adoption of Pharmacometric Approach
Guidelines for Conducting Ethically Correct Clinical Trials
Pediatric Drug Market - Is Off-label Prescription Justified?
Indian Drug Manufacturers Develop Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
High Vaccination Costs: A Major Hindrance for Pneumonia
Vaccination
Vaccine Refusal by Parents - A Growing Trend in the US Market
Orphan Drugs for Pediatric Use Gain Popularity
List of FDA Approved Orphan Drugs: 2015-2016
List of FDA Designated Orphan Drugs: 2015-2017
Pediatric Review Vouchers Foster Innovation in Rare Pediatric
Drugs
Need for Higher Focus on Fixed-Dose Combination for Pediatric
HIV Infections
Approved Pediatric Antiretroviral Drugs for HIV Treatment
Highly Fragmented Growth Hormone Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: CNS (Therapeutic Class) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: CNS (Therapeutic Class) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: CNS (Therapeutic Class) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United
States by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by
Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018-2025
Table 38: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Europe in US$
Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in France by
Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: French Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by
Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Pediatric Drugs and
Vaccines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Russia by
Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018-2025
Table 59: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific
by Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 75: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pediatric Drugs and
Vaccines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Market Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by
Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018-2025
Table 86: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Brazil by
Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of Latin
America by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Historic Market by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018-2025
Table 107: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Israel in US$
Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by
Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2009-2017
Table 114: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Therapeutic Class: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Africa by
Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 120: African Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 90
