New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552789/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.3 Billion by the year 2025, Antibiotics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Antibiotics will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Janssen Biologics B.V

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Shionogi Inc.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552789/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Pediatrics: A Highly Underserved and Undervalued Group

Recent Market Activity

Pediatric Drugs Market - An Abode of Opportunities

The United States: Largest Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Developing Markets to Witness Faster Growth

Antibiotics: Largest Selling Drug Classes

Pediatric Vaccines Market - On High Growth Trajectory

Supply and Demand Dynamics of the Global Vaccine Market

UNICEF Addresses BCG Vaccine Supply Shortage

Access to Vaccines Index: Aiding Increased Access to Vaccines

Recent Advancements/Achievements in the Pediatric Vaccines Space

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Allergan, Inc. (USA)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA)

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Switzerland) (A Janssen

Pharmaceutical Company)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi S.A (France)

Shionogi Inc. (USA)

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc. (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Pediatric Exclusivity Drives Manufacturers? Interest

Pediatric Exclusitivity Granted to Branded Drugs

New Product Approvals and Pipeline - A Key Growth Propeller

Recent Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2015-2017

Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2011-2014

Phase III Completed Pediatric Drugs: 2015-2017 (As of July 2017)

Ongoing Phase III Pediatric Drugs Clinical Trials: 2015-2017

(As of July 2017)

Potential for Pediatric Drugs Against Obesity-related Conditions

List of Pediatric Drugs for Congestive Heart Failure Treatment

Recent Findings to Help Save Children?s Lives

Challenges of Pediatric Drug Development: Formulation Problems

and Ethical Constraints of Clinical Trials

Financial Enticement for Drug Makers to Conduct Dedicated

Pediatric Trials

Modeling & Simulation - A Powerful Tool for Pediatric Clinical

Study Sponsors

Pharmacometrics Approaches Gain Traction Among US and EU

Researchers

Challenges Associated with Adoption of Pharmacometric Approach

Guidelines for Conducting Ethically Correct Clinical Trials

Pediatric Drug Market - Is Off-label Prescription Justified?

Indian Drug Manufacturers Develop Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

High Vaccination Costs: A Major Hindrance for Pneumonia

Vaccination

Vaccine Refusal by Parents - A Growing Trend in the US Market

Orphan Drugs for Pediatric Use Gain Popularity

List of FDA Approved Orphan Drugs: 2015-2016

List of FDA Designated Orphan Drugs: 2015-2017

Pediatric Review Vouchers Foster Innovation in Rare Pediatric

Drugs

Need for Higher Focus on Fixed-Dose Combination for Pediatric

HIV Infections

Approved Pediatric Antiretroviral Drugs for HIV Treatment

Highly Fragmented Growth Hormone Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Antibiotics (Therapeutic Class) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Vaccines (Therapeutic Class) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Allergy & Respiratory (Therapeutic Class) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: CNS (Therapeutic Class) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: CNS (Therapeutic Class) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: CNS (Therapeutic Class) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hormones (Therapeutic Class) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Therapeutic Classes (Therapeutic Class) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United

States by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by

Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018-2025

Table 38: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Europe in US$

Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in France by

Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: French Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by

Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Pediatric Drugs and

Vaccines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Russia by

Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018-2025

Table 59: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 62: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Asia-Pacific

by Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Review by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 75: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pediatric Drugs and

Vaccines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Market Share Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by

Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018-2025

Table 86: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Brazil by

Therapeutic Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of Latin

America by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Historic Market by Therapeutic Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Class

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018-2025

Table 107: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Israel in US$

Million by Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market by

Therapeutic Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2009-2017

Table 114: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Therapeutic Class: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Class:

2018 to 2025

Table 119: Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market in Africa by

Therapeutic Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 120: African Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 90

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001