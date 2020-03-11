New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Densitometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090651/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$567.4 Million by the year 2025, Axial Bone Densitometers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Axial Bone Densitometers will reach a market size of US$32 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$77.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bone Densitometers - Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
Sizing the Market
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Product Segment
Select DEXA systems available in the market
Aging Population - A Driving Growth Factor
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bone Densitometers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Beammed Ltd. (Israel)
CompuMed, Inc. (USA)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (USA)
The DMS Group (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Bone
Densitometers Market
Osteoporosis - Factsheet
Osteoporosis in Men
Hip Fracture
Vertebral Fracture
Rising Obesity Levels Spur Demand
Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces
Momentum in the Market
Market Driven by Technology
Ultrasound Technology Gaining Importance
Advancements in DXA Technology Drive Improvements in
Osteoporosis Diagnosis
Rising Demand for Total Scan DXA Methods
Cross-Calibration of Densitometers Facilitate Multicenter
Genetic Studies
Densitometers Provide Visual Proof of Osteoporosis Risk
Shortcomings of DXA in Vertebral Fracture Diagnosis
pQCT Scores Over DXA in Pediatric Osteoporosis Assessment
Challenges Remain
Technological Developments in Bone Densitometry
Discovery DXA
TBS iNsight? - A New Tool for Improving Fracture Risk
Identification in DXA
CM-200 light
Horizon DXA
Bone Structural Model by Stereolithography
New Technique in Ultrasound for Measuring Bone Density
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bone Densitometers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bone Densitometers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bone Densitometers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Axial Bone Densitometers (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Axial Bone Densitometers (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Axial Bone Densitometers (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Peripheral Bone Densitometers (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Peripheral Bone Densitometers (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Peripheral Bone Densitometers (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bone Densitometers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bone Densitometers Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Bone Densitometers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Bone Densitometers Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Bone Densitometers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Bone Densitometers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Bone Densitometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Bone Densitometers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Bone Densitometers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bone Densitometers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Bone Densitometers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Bone Densitometers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Bone Densitometers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Bone Densitometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Bone Densitometers Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Bone Densitometers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Bone Densitometers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Bone Densitometers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Bone Densitometers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Bone Densitometers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Bone Densitometers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Bone Densitometers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Bone Densitometers Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Bone Densitometers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Bone Densitometers Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Bone Densitometers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Bone Densitometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Bone Densitometers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Bone Densitometers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Bone Densitometers Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Bone Densitometers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Bone Densitometers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Bone Densitometers Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: Bone Densitometers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Bone Densitometers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Bone Densitometers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Bone Densitometers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bone Densitometers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Bone Densitometers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Bone Densitometers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 68: Bone Densitometers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Bone Densitometers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Bone Densitometers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Bone Densitometers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Bone Densitometers Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Bone Densitometers Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Bone Densitometers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Bone Densitometers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Bone Densitometers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Bone Densitometers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Bone Densitometers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Bone Densitometers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Bone Densitometers Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Bone Densitometers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Bone Densitometers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Bone Densitometers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Bone Densitometers Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Bone Densitometers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Bone Densitometers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Bone Densitometers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Bone Densitometers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Bone Densitometers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Bone Densitometers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Bone Densitometers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Bone Densitometers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Bone Densitometers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Bone Densitometers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Bone Densitometers Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Bone Densitometers Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 15
