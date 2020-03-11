New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lactic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098320/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$224.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$193.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$77.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098320/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Lactic Acid Market Poised for Phenomenal Growth
PLA Manufacture: The Largest End-use Market of Lactic Acid
Food & Beverage: A Major Consumer of Lactic Acid
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lactic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Corbion Purac
Galactic S.A.
Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.
Jungbunzlauer AG
Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.
NatureWorks LLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses
Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters
Need to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuel: A Major Influencing
Factor
Green Image and Strong Chemical Properties Fuels Demand for PLA
Resins
PLA Market Remains Relatively Consolidated
Bioplastics Producers Come Under Fire for Undermining Food
Production
Manufacturers Strive to Overcome Shortcomings of PLA Resins
Trend towards Green Packaging: Opportunities for Lactic Acid
Market
Technological Developments Create Opportunities for Market Growth
Efforts Underway to Develop End-Life Solution for PLA Products
Increasing Demand for Greener Cosmetic Chemicals Favors Lactic
Acid Market
Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents
Market
Fermentation Remains Primary Production Process
New Raw Materials Being Explored for Production of Lactic Acid
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lactic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Lactic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polylactic Acid (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Polylactic Acid (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Polylactic Acid (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lactic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 22: United States Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Lactic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic
Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Lactic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lactic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 34: European Lactic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Lactic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Lactic Acid Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Lactic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Lactic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Lactic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Lactic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Lactic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Lactic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Lactic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Lactic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Lactic Acid Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Lactic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Lactic Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Lactic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Lactic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Lactic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Lactic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Lactic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Lactic Acid Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Lactic Acid Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Lactic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic
Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Lactic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Lactic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Lactic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Lactic Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Lactic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098320/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: