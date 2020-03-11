New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stationery Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087363/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.8 Billion by the year 2025, Printing Supplies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Printing Supplies will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand

Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and

Printed Books

Recent Market Activity

Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stationery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





A.T. Cross Company (USA)

ACCO Brands Corporation (USA)

Adveo Group International SA (Spain)

American Greetings Corporation (USA)

Archies Limited (India)

Aurora DUE s.r.l. (Italy)

Brother International Corporation (USA)

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)

Crayola, LLC (USA)

CSS Industries Inc. (USA)

Faber-Castell AG (Germany)

FILA SPA (Italy)

Dixon Ticonderoga Company (USA)

Groupe Hamelin (France)

Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)

Herlitz PBS AG (Germany)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The FLB Group Limited (UK)

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Newell Brands, Inc. (USA)

Office Depot, Inc. (USA)

Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pilot Corporation (Japan)

Pilot Pen Corporation of America (USA)

PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK (Indonesia)

Richemont (Switzerland)

Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)

Societe BIC SA (France)

Staples, Inc. (USA)

ST Dupont SA (France)

Xerox Corporation (USA)





Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for

Office Supplies

Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with

Digitization

Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering

Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments - A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The ?Green Trend? - Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Envelopes Market - A Review

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery

Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women - The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by

Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)





Table 1: Stationery Products Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Stationery Products Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Stationery Products Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Printing Supplies (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Printing Supplies (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Printing Supplies (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Paper-based Stationery Products (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Paper-based Stationery Products (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Paper-based Stationery Products (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mailing Supplies (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mailing Supplies (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mailing Supplies (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Marking Devices (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Marking Devices (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Marking Devices (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Filing Products (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Filing Products (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Filing Products (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Party Goods (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Party Goods (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Party Goods (Segment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Writing & Marking Instruments (Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Writing & Marking Instruments (Segment) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Writing & Marking Instruments (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Stationery Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Stationery Products Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Stationery Products Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Stationery Products Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Stationery Products Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Stationery Products Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Stationery Products: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Stationery Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Stationery Products Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Stationery Products Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Stationery Products Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Stationery Products Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Stationery Products Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Stationery Products Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Stationery Products Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Stationery Products Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 46: Stationery Products Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: French Stationery Products Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: French Stationery Products Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: Stationery Products Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: German Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: German Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 52: Italian Stationery Products Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Italian Stationery Products Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Stationery Products: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Stationery Products Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: United Kingdom Stationery Products Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 58: Spanish Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Spanish Stationery Products Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Stationery Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Stationery Products Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Russian Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Stationery Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 65: Stationery Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Europe Stationery Products Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Stationery Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Stationery Products Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Stationery Products Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Stationery Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Stationery Products Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Stationery Products Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Australian Stationery Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Australian Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 76: Indian Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Indian Stationery Products Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Stationery Products Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Stationery Products Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: South Korean Stationery Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Stationery Products Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Stationery Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Stationery Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stationery Products Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American Stationery Products Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 86: Stationery Products Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Stationery Products Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Latin American Stationery Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Latin American Stationery Products Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Stationery Products Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Argentinean Stationery Products Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 94: Stationery Products Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Brazilian Stationery Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Brazilian Stationery Products Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 97: Stationery Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Mexican Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Mexican Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Stationery Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 101: Stationery Products Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Latin America Stationery Products Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: The Middle East Stationery Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Stationery Products Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: The Middle East Stationery Products Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: The Middle East Stationery Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: The Middle East Stationery Products Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Stationery Products Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 109: Iranian Market for Stationery Products: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Stationery Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Iranian Stationery Products Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 112: Israeli Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 113: Stationery Products Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Israeli Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 115: Saudi Arabian Stationery Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Stationery Products Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Saudi Arabian Stationery Products Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 118: Stationery Products Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: United Arab Emirates Stationery Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Stationery Products Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 121: Stationery Products Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of Middle East Stationery Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Middle East Stationery Products Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 124: African Stationery Products Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Stationery Products Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: African Stationery Products Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 375

