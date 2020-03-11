SURREY, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals in Surrey will now have easier access to immunizations, dental care and sexual health services with the launch of the Fraser Health Mobile Health Clinic powered by TELUS. This new mobile clinic is part of TELUS’ commitment to expand the company’s innovative Health for Good TM program, and is in partnership with Fraser Health Authority and the Surrey Hospital Foundation. This mobile clinic will help citizens who may face social barriers receiving care from more traditional sources get immediate access to high-quality and compassionate medical service.



“At TELUS, we believe that our purpose is to bridge digital, social and health divides, providing equal access to technology for Canadians in our all-connected world,” said Juggy Sihota, Vice President, Consumer Health at TELUS. “Through our Health for Good mobile health clinics, we are connecting underserved Canadians to vital health resources and care in an environment that offers privacy, stability and dignity. With an investment of $10 million across Canada over five years, we’re proud to expand our TELUS Health for Good program to bring these much needed services to Surrey alongside our dedicated partners, the Fraser Health Authority and the Surrey Hospital Foundation.”

Already active in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Waterloo Region, Montreal, Halifax and Peel Region, these state-of-the-art mobile health clinics operate in communities where frontline primary and preventative care is urgently needed and act as a vital link between the community and local health authority. The program helps to remove many of the barriers that marginalized Canadians face in receiving medical care and will support over 20,000 patient interventions per year nationwide.



“Surrey is one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C., and this new mobile health clinic will help meet the needs of people who may not have easy access to necessary health care,” said Minister of Citizens’ Services Anne Kang. “This mobile clinic, along with others in B.C. and across Canada, are great examples of how partnerships create innovative solutions that deliver high-quality services to those who need them most.”

The Mobile Health Clinic will travel to different locations throughout Surrey to support the following three care areas using a rotating service schedule:

immunizations for pre-school aged children attending StrongStart BC and other programs;

dental examinations, education, fluoride varnish applications, and client navigation for dental care funding opportunities for youth (up to 19 years old); and

testing and treatment of sexually transmitted and blood borne infections for youth and adults.

Starting in Spring 2020, the clinic will run Monday through Friday, with evening hour services provided once a week. Clients will be supported by a registered nurse, a dental hygienist and a nurse practitioner. A coordinator will promote the services to potential clients and organize the Fraser Health Authority’s work with community partners. These services will help the community of Surrey strive towards meeting the national immunization coverage target of 95 per cent. It will also provide care to a population vulnerable to sexually transmissible and blood-borne infections (STBBI) and unplanned pregnancy, and provide dental varnish and health promotion to youth to reduce the risk of tooth decay and preventable dental surgeries.

“Having more care options can help eliminate some of the barriers people face when accessing immunizations, dental health and sexual health services,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, Vice President, Population Health and Chief Medical Health Officer, Fraser Health. “The Fraser Heath Mobile Health Clinic powered by TELUS will enable Fraser Health to connect with difficult to reach individuals who may otherwise avoid or not be able to access these health services.”

The Fraser Health Mobile Health Clinic is equipped with TELUS LTE Wi-Fi network technology, enabling skilled practitioners to collect and store health data through electronic medical records so they can examine results over time and provide better continuity of care to patients who previously had undocumented medical histories. The medical clinic is divided into two main areas: one for patient reception and mental health care and a second more spacious area with an examination table and a physician/nursing workstation.



For more information about the TELUS Health for Good program, visit telus.com/allconnectedforgood .

About TELUS Health for Good

Since 2014, TELUS Health for Good has been helping to remove many of the barriers Canadians living on the streets face in receiving medical care and reconnecting thousands of patients to the public healthcare system. Mobile Health Clinics, powered by TELUS, were originally inspired by the work being done by Doctors of The World . The Mobile Health Clinics provide essential primary medical care, including electronic medical records, generating over 20,000 patient visits since the program’s inception. Today, through numerous partnerships, volunteers, and the power of technology, TELUS Health for Good is an efficient and innovative mobile healthcare delivery tool to reach communities in need by bringing healthcare directly to the people that need it most.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Fraser Health

Fraser Health is B.C.’s largest and fastest growing health authority, providing one in three British Columbians (1.8 million people) from Burnaby to Hope with health care services. With over 26,000 employees, 2,900 physicians and 6,000 volunteers, Fraser Health services range from hospital care to community care, including mental health, public health, long-term care and home health. For more information visit fraserhealth.ca

About Surrey Hospital Foundation

Surrey Hospital Foundation is a registered charity, the largest non-government funder of health care for families in Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. For over 25 years we’ve made it our mission to help people in our community get the best possible care closer to home.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca and surreyhospitalfoundation.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Liz Sauve

TELUS Public Relations

liz.sauve@telus.com

Fraser Health Communications

media@fraserhealth.ca

604 613-0794 (media line)