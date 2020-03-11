TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IE) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has entered into two separate amendment agreements (the "Amendments") with the J2 Syndicate (the "Optionor"), whereby the parties have agreed to further amend the terms of Goliath's option (each, an “Option” and collectively, the “Options”) on the Golddigger Property and Luckystrike Property (each, a "Property" and collectively, the “Properties”); and a financing to raise up to $2,000,000.
The main points of the Amendments are as follows:
The Amendments are subject to:
All excess exploration expenses incurred in the aggregate on the J2 Syndicate’s optioned properties from any year, may be carried forward to fulfill Goliath’s exploration expenditure commitments in future years. Goliath has currently exceeded its minimum exploration commitments for 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Financing
The Company is planning a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 pursuant to the the issuance of $0.13 Non Flow Through Units (“NFT Units”) and $0.17 Flow Through Units (“FT Units”)
The NFT Units will be priced at $0.13 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") each NFT Warrant is exercisable for a period of three years at an exercise price of $0.19 per share. The NFT Warrants will have an acceleration clause whereby if the stock trades at $0.28 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may at its discretion issue a press release to force the conversion within 30 days, or otherwise the NFT Warrants will expire if not exercised.
The FT Units will be priced at $0.17 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) flow through common share and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant exercisable for a period of two and one half years at an exercise price of $0.23 per share. The Warrants will have an acceleration clause whereby if the stock trades at $0.32 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may at its discretion issue a press release to force the conversion within 30 days, or otherwise the Warrants will expire if not exercised.
