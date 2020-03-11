New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Tiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.1 Billion by the year 2025, Porcelain will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Porcelain will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability,

Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors

Recent Market Activity

Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of

Importance

Technological Trends in a Nutshell

Style Trends in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Tiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing

Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments

Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating

Revolutionary Decorative Trends

Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive

Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles

Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit

Market Expansion

Stone Tile: Imitating Nature

Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber,

Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for

Wooden Ceramic Tiles

Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry

Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong

Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future

Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Digital Ceramic Tile Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing

Technology

Functions of a Printhead

Xaar?s Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier

Piezoelectric Printheads

Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing

Sustainable Ceramic Tiles

Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile?s Simplicity with

Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology

LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving

Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies

Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations

Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production

Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs,

Textures and Properties





