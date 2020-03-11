New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ascorbic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major use of ascorbic acid is treating or preventing low levels of vitamin C among individuals lacking the vitamin in their diet. Usually, individuals with a balanced diet do not require to take it in supplement. The deficiency of vitamin C results in conditions like scurvy. Rising awareness about the adverse health impact of its deficiency acts as a major supporting factor for the expansion of the market.
Its major antioxidant properties have resulted in its extensive use in the healthcare and beauty industry. It has a molecular formula of C6H8O6. Thus, factors like the increasing demand for ascorbic acid for food fortification, and the elevating use of ascorbic acid in personal care products are fostering the growth of the market. New product launches are also propelling the sector’s growth. As an instance, in November 2019, Blagden had launched a new stabilised Ascorbic Acid in the personal care sector in the UK. Such new launches results in elevating demand for this organic compound.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2611
In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to a well-established personal care sector and continuously growing pharmaceutical industry.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2611
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ascorbic Acid market according to Type, Grade, Form, End-user, and Region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ascorbic-acid-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Browse more similar reports on Food Ingredients category by Reports And Data
Soy Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market
Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market
Wheat Gluten Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-gluten-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: