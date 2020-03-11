TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that company founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ingmar Hoerr is replacing Daniel Menichella in his function as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dan Menichella very much for the great contributions he has done for CureVac in recent years," said founder and incoming CEO, Ingmar Hoerr. "He started as Chief Business Officer of CureVac AG and CEO of CureVac’s US subsidiary, prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Dan has been developing our business and advancing important product candidates including our phase 1 rabies program CV 7202, our phase 1 immuno oncology therapy trial CV 8102 and the recent start of our Coronavirus vaccine program. He was also largely responsible for the cooperation agreements with Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and the Danish biotech company Genmab. I want to thank Dan for his leadership having built a terrific global team."



Hoerr also said: “CureVac has a great team, extraordinary expertise and huge potential. Together, we will continue to focus fully on taking the company to the next stage of its development and advance our clinical product pipeline with the goal of bringing mRNA-based drugs to patients. The vaccine against Covid-19 plays a key role here.”

"As a Founding-CEO, scientist and visionary, Ingmar Hoerr knows the company best and is the right person to lead CureVac into the future," said Jean Stéphenne, deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We are convinced that he and his team will succeed in developing important mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, such as those against the coronavirus."

