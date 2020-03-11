New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284917/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$83.2 Billion by the year 2025, Yacht Industry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Yacht Industry will reach a market size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amels Holland

Azimut Benetti

Baglietto s.p.a

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

BENETEAU

Blohm+Voss Shipyards

Brunswick Corporation

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited

Christensen Shipyards Ltd.

Dyna Craft Ltd.

Feadship

Ferretti S.p.a

FIPA Group

Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG

HanseYachts AG

Heesen Yachts

Horizon Yacht Company

ICON Yachts BV

Kingship Marine Limited

O Yachts

Oceanco

Overmarine Group

Perini Navi S.p.a

Princess Yachts International Plc

Sanlorenzo S.p.a

Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co. Ltd

Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd.

Sunrise Yachts

Sunseeker International

Trinity Yachts

Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!

Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW

Individuals

Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions

Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth

Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates

Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market

American Companies Aim to Expand Operations

Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)

Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Global Competitor Market Shares

Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth

Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales

Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects

Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!

Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in

Superyachts

Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features

Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht

Vertical

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels

Growth

Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering

Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury

Yachts Market

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts

Support Yachts Find Favor

Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend

Straight Line Yachts Find Favor

Promising Opportunities for Little Ships

Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht

Buyers

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Hydrofoils Technology

Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors

Innovative Eco-Friendly Features

Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market

Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers

US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis

Environmental Regulations: An Overview

MARPOL Regulation 12A

The Annex VI of MARPOL

Delay in Adoption of IMO?s Stringent Emissions Standards for

Yachts

Ballast Water Convention





Total Companies Profiled: 214

