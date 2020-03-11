New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284917/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$83.2 Billion by the year 2025, Yacht Industry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Yacht Industry will reach a market size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW
Individuals
Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates
Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)
Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Global Competitor Market Shares
Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Azimut Benetti (Italy)
Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)
Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)
BENETEAU (France)
Brunswick Corporation (USA)
Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)
Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)
Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)
Feadship (The Netherlands)
Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)
FIPA Group (Italy)
Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)
HanseYachts AG (Germany)
Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)
Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)
Oceanco (The Netherlands)
Overmarine Group (Italy)
Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)
Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)
Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)
Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)
Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)
Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)
Sunseeker International (UK)
Trinity Yachts (USA)
Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in
Superyachts
Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht
Vertical
Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels
Growth
Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury
Yachts Market
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?
Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
Support Yachts Find Favor
Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht
Buyers
Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Hydrofoils Technology
Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis
Environmental Regulations: An Overview
MARPOL Regulation 12A
The Annex VI of MARPOL
Delay in Adoption of IMO?s Stringent Emissions Standards for
Yachts
Ballast Water Convention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Yacht Industry Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Yacht Industry Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Yacht Industry Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Yacht Industry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Yacht Industry Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Yacht Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Yacht Industry Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Yacht Industry: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Yacht Industry Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Yacht Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Yacht Industry Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Yacht Industry Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Yacht Industry Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Yacht Industry Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Yacht Industry Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Yacht Industry Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Yacht Industry Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Yacht Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Yacht Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Yacht Industry Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Yacht Industry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Yacht Industry Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Yacht Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Yacht Industry Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Yacht Industry Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Yacht Industry Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Yacht Industry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Yacht Industry Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 214
