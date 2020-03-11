Dublin, OH, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management announces the recent hiring of Stephanie Savage as the new vice president of operations.



Ms. Savage has more than 20 years of real estate and community management experience. She has served in a variety of capacities, including sales associate and property manager. As the new vice president of operations, Ms. Savage will focus on branch operations, business development, client growth, employee training and retention, and project service areas.



“Stephanie’s extensive experience in real estate sales and management brings a unique perspective to this role,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “Real Property Management is excited to welcome her to the team, and we look forward to implementing her expertise as we continue to focus on client growth and retention.”



Ms. Savage holds a Bachelor’s degree in business finance from Ohio University.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com