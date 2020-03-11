﻿NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)



Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FTSV to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $95.50 per share.

If you are a FTSV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $43.33 per share.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MEET to NuCom Group for $6.30 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.

