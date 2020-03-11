New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses and Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284899/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.9 Billion by the year 2025, Soft Contact Lens will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$119.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Soft Contact Lens will reach a market size of US$704.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb

CooperVision Inc.

Ginko International Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

St.Shine Optical Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284899/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Contact Lenses and Solutions: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developed Regions - The Prime Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer High Growth

Opportunities

Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Drive Adoption of

Contact Lenses

Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses

Wearer Base for Contact Lenses

Daily Disposables - A High Revenue Segment

Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Gains Momentum

Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat

Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth

Torics - the Largest Segment

Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends

Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contact Lenses and Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (USA)

CooperVision, Inc. (USA)

Ginko International Co., Ltd. (China)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (USA)

St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Future Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending

Beyond Vision Correction

High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape

Augmented Reality (AR) Contact Lens

Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure

Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep

Lenses to Block Harmful UV Rays

Telescopic Contact Lenses

Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels

Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses - An Emerging Area of

Interest

Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD

Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device

Usage

Water Gradient Contact Lenses - A Novel Development

Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort

Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by

Material Design

Presbyopes - Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses

Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues

Recycling of Contact Lenses - A New Trend

Lens Care Solutions and Trends

Multi-Purpose Solutions Help Market Remain Buoyant

Market Restraints

Major Challenges for Manufacturers

Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern

Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies

Regulatory Standards

Distribution Dynamics

Direct-to Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction

Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns

Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels

Online Stores Register Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Contact Lenses and Solutions Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Contact Lenses and Solutions Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Soft Contact Lens (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Soft Contact Lens (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Soft Contact Lens (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Contact Lens Care Solutions (Product Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: Contact Lens Care Solutions (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Contact Lens Care Solutions (Product Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Rigid Gas Permeable (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Rigid Gas Permeable (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Rigid Gas Permeable (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Hybrid Contact Lens (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Hybrid Contact Lens (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hybrid Contact Lens (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 21: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Contact Lenses and Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Contact Lenses and Solutions Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Contact Lenses and Solutions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 32: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Contact Lenses and

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 53: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 56: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contact Lenses and

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses and Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 74: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Contact Lenses and Solutions Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 80: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses and Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses and Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic

Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Contact Lenses and Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 101: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Contact Lenses and Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Contact Lenses and Solutions Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Contact Lenses and Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 108: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Contact Lenses and Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 113: Contact Lenses and Solutions Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 114: African Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 69

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001