WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced its full year 2019 financial results and business highlights.
“2019 marked a pivotal year for the Company as we made great strides both advancing our clinical programs and strengthening our leadership team,” stated Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis Therapeutics. “We continued to make significant progress across all of our clinical candidates as we initiated two Phase 3 registration trials in 2019 and reported encouraging topline data from our Phase 1 study of ETX0282 for Gram-negative infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Enterobacteriaceae. In April, we launched the global ATTACK (Acinetobacter Treatment Trial Against Colistin) Phase 3 registration trial, evaluating a fixed-dose combination of sulbactam plus durlobactam (SUL-DUR) as a potential treatment for carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections. We then achieved a second key milestone in September with the advancement of zoliflodacin, a novel antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea, into a Phase 3 registration trial.”
Dr. Perros added, “To further drive our strategic initiatives, we bolstered our leadership team through the additions of several key members of management. We appointed two biopharmaceutical veterans, Dr. David Altarac as Chief Medical Officer and Eric Kimble as Chief Commercial Officer, who combined have nearly 50 years of industry experience. Additionally, we strengthened our Board of Directors through the additions of David Meek as the Chairman of the Board and Dr. Howard Meyer. We are extremely excited to build upon our strong 2019 performance and look forward to ATTACK and zoliflodacin Phase 3 registration trial data readouts.”
Full Year 2019 and Recent Highlights
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Entasis reported revenue of $7.0 million and grant income of $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to revenue of $5.0 million and $5.3 million of grant income for the year ended December 31, 2018. The revenue in 2019 was attributable to milestones achieved pursuant to the Company’s collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
The Company reported a net loss of $43.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net loss was primarily due to increases in development expense and general and administrative expense and a decrease in other income, partially offset by the aforementioned increase in revenue year over year.
Research and development expenses were $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increases in clinical and manufacturing development expenses related to the advancement of our SUL-DUR product candidate and increased headcount, partially offset by decreases in preclinical and clinical development expenses related to the advancement of our ETX0282CPDP product candidate.
General and administrative expenses were $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was driven by costs associated with additional headcount, director and officer insurance costs, and VAT and other taxes associated with the milestone revenue from our collaboration with Zai Lab Limited.
As of December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $41.0 million, compared to $85.1 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company believes its current cash position provides a runway into the fourth quarter of 2020.
About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.
Entasis Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Company Contact
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com
Investor Relations Contacts
Tram Bui / James Salierno
The Ruth Group
(646) 536-7035 / 7028
tbui@theruthgroup.com
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com
Media Contact
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
(508) 280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com
(Financial Tables Follow)
|Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|7,000
|$
|5,000
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|40,166
|33,046
|General and administrative
|13,770
|10,161
|Total operating expenses
|53,936
|43,207
|Loss from operations
|(46,936)
|(38,207)
|Other income:
|Grant income
|2,300
|5,337
|Interest income
|1,463
|390
|Total other income
|3,763
|5,727
|Loss before income taxes
|(43,173)
|(32,480)
|Provision for income taxes
|677
|472
|Net loss
|(43,850)
|(32,952)
|Dividends declared
|-
|(9,142)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(43,850)
|$
|(42,094)
|Net loss per share—basic and diluted
|$
|(3.33)
|$
|(12.31)
|Weighted average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted
|13,160,357
|3,419,720
|Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|40,996
|$
|85,092
|Other assets
|10,038
|4,182
|Total assets
|$
|51,034
|$
|89,274
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,877
|$
|6,391
|Total stockholders' equity
|42,157
|82,883
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|51,034
|$
|89,274
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
ezgif.com-gif-maker.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: