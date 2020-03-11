SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola USA, will be a featured speaker at Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand. Swire Coca-Cola USA is a $2B revenue business, which produces, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverage brands in 13 states across the American West. Pelo will discuss how Domo is helping Swire Coca-Cola, USA gain more valuable and actionable insights into its data as the company has grown, product lines expand, and consumer preferences change quicker than ever.



“Swire Coca-Cola is an inspiring example of how companies can leverage the power of data and the cloud to move more quickly than ever before,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jack as a featured speaker to share his leadership lessons on how Swire Coca-Cola is driving intelligence through every area of the organization and helping their customers continually improve their beverage sales.”

Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand, a 100% online event, is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking for inspiration to modernize business processes and deliver high-value data to their teams, in record time, that’s orders of magnitude easier to use. Attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and their peers through keynote presentations, behind-the-scenes customer stories, break-through product announcements, as well as on-demand sessions by speakers at ESPN, Ford Direct, NBC News Digital, La-Z-Boy, Uber and more.

To learn more about how Swire Coca-Cola and other successful organizations are using data and Domo to go fast, go big and go bold, register for free through the Domopalooza event page .

