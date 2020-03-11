JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 1, 2020.



Net loss for the fourth quarter was $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share for 2019 compared to net income of $3.7 million or $0.08 per diluted share for 2018. Net loss for the year was $10.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share for 2019 compared to net loss of $6.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share for 2018.

Pending Merger

As announced on January 31, 2020, Stein Mart has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) under which an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Stein Mart not already beneficially owned by affiliates of Jay Stein, Stein Mart’s former CEO and current Chairman of the Board of Directors, and related investors for $0.90 per share in cash (the transaction hereafter referred to as the “Merger”). As part of the Merger, an entity managed by Jay Stein will contribute its equity and, following the closing of the Merger, will indirectly own one-third of Stein Mart after closing. The Merger, which is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar year 2020, is subject to approval by Stein Mart’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. In light of the pending Merger, the Company will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss its financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $336.6 million compared to $340.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net sales were impacted by fewer stores operating during the quarter. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 0.1 percent (see Note 2). Omni sales, defined as all online sales regardless of fulfillment channel, increased 7 percent over last year’s fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $86.7 million or 25.8 percent of sales compared to $92.4 million or 27.1 percent of sales in 2018. The lower gross profit rate primarily reflects higher markdowns, as well as occupancy costs that negatively leverage on lower sales and slightly higher buying expenses allocated to cost of merchandise sold.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter were $88.2 million in 2019 compared to $90.2 in 2018. The decrease in SG&A expenses includes lower impairment charges, lower incentive-based compensation expense and the impact of closed stores. These decreases were partially offset by the fourth quarter 2018 benefitting from a decrease in accrued compensated absences as a result of a change in vacation policy, and $1.1 million of merger-related expenses in 2019 (see Note 1).

Fiscal Year 2019 Results

For the year, net sales decreased 3.0 percent to $1.22 billion while comparable sales decreased 1.4 percent to last year (see Note 2). Net sales were impacted by fewer stores operating during the year and comparable sales results. Omni sales increased 11 percent over 2018.

For the year, gross profit was $318.2 million or 26.1 percent of sales in 2019 compared to $337.5 million or 26.8 percent of sales in 2018. The lower gross profit rate primarily reflects higher markdowns as a percent of sales.

For the year, SG&A expenses were $336.1 million in 2019 and $348.2 million in 2018. The decrease in SG&A expenses includes lower store related expenses including the impact of closed stores, lower incentive based compensation expense, lower impairment charges and the benefit from a Visa/MasterCard claim settlement. These decreases were slightly offset by higher advertising expenses for planned additional branded television, the impact of last year’s change in vacation policy, and $1.6 million of merger-related expenses in 2019 (see Note 1).

Balance Sheet

Inventories were $248.6 million at the end of 2019 compared to $255.9 million at the end of 2018. Inventories at the end of 2019 included amounts to support our new Kids department. Excluding the impact of Kids, average inventories per store were down 4.5 percent to last year.

Debt decreased $12.0 million to $142.1 million at the end of 2019 compared to $154.1 million at the end of 2018. Unused availability under our credit facility was $54.2 million at the end of 2019 compared to $58.2 million at the end of 2018. The decrease in availability was primarily due to the lower inventory advance rate on the term loan that was reduced per the loan agreement in the second half of 2019. At the end of 2019 and 2018, we had an additional $13.1 million and $14.5 million, respectively, available to borrow that would be collateralized by life insurance policies.

Store Activity

We had 283 stores at the end of 2019 compared to 287 at the end of 2018, reflecting four stores that were closed during 2019. Two more stores were closed in February 2020.

Lease Accounting

We adopted the new lease accounting standard during the first quarter of 2019. The new standard required us to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Prior Year Financial Statements

Prior year amounts in the attached financial statements have been revised to reflect a correction to the impairment of fixed assets, as described in Note 2 to the financial statements included in our Form 10-Q for first quarter of 2019.

Filing of Form 10-K

Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and therefore remain subject to adjustment.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 281 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com .

Stein Mart, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Net sales $ 336,600 $ 340,767 $ 1,219,258 $ 1,257,278 Other revenue 3,736 3,689 17,215 15,454 Total revenue 340,336 344,456 1,236,473 1,272,732 Cost of merchandise sold 249,921 248,384 901,043 919,810 Selling, general and administrative expenses 88,243 90,165 336,134 348,236 Operating income (loss) 2,172 5,907 (704 ) 4,686 Interest expense, net 2,087 2,476 9,111 10,882 Income (loss) before income taxes 85 3,431 (9,815 ) (6,196 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 340 (316 ) 648 (25 ) Net (loss) income $ (255 ) $ 3,747 $ (10,463 ) $ (6,171 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 47,606 46,803 47,417 46,706 Diluted 47,606 47,443 47,417 46,706

Stein Mart, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,499 $ 9,049 Inventories 248,588 255,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,032 28,326 Total current assets 281,119 293,259 Property and equipment, net 101,893 119,740 Operating lease assets 356,347 - Other assets 26,155 24,108 Total assets $ 765,514 $ 437,107 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,312 $ 89,646 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 82,126 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,231 77,650 Total current liabilities 249,669 167,296 Long-term debt 141,438 153,253 Deferred rent - 39,708 Non-current operating lease liabilities 310,290 - Other liabilities 32,179 33,897 Total liabilities 733,576 394,154 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding Common stock - $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,354,642 and 47,874,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 484 479 Additional paid-in capital 61,744 60,172 Retained deficit (30,534 ) (17,951 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 244 253 Total shareholders’ equity 31,938 42,953 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 765,514 $ 437,107

Stein Mart, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (10,463 ) $ (6,171 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,162 31,480 Share-based compensation 1,528 4,109 Store closing (benefits) expenses (31 ) 215 Impairment of property and other assets 791 3,944 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 191 680 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 7,296 14,353 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,495 (1,706 ) Other assets (5,508 ) (1,350 ) Accounts payable (2,715 ) (29,823 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,396 (635 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (4,276 ) - Other liabilities (4,169 ) (6,194 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,697 8,902 Cash flows from investing activities: Net acquisition of property and equipment (5,832 ) (8,993 ) Proceeds from canceled corporate owned life insurance policies 2,900 2,514 Proceeds from insurance claims 82 296 Net cash used in investing activities (2,850 ) (6,183 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 409,348 1,107,183 Repayments of debt (421,348 ) (1,109,208 ) Debit issuance costs - (1,146 ) Cash dividends paid (97 ) (223 ) Capital lease payments (1,349 ) (736 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 181 202 Repurchase of common stock (132 ) (142 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,397 ) (4,070 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 450 (1,351 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 9,049 10,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 9,499 $ 9,049

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional useful information in evaluating operating performance.

Note 1: Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. However, we present EBITDA in this release because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and others to evaluate the performance of companies. EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies. EBITDA should be used as a supplement to results of operations and cash flows as reported under GAAP and should not be considered to be a more meaningful measure than, or an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are considered Non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands). Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items (impairment charges) and amounts incurred with significant transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Feb. 1, 2020 Feb. 2, 2019 Net (loss) income $ (255 ) $ 3,747 $ (10,463 ) $ (6,171 ) Add back amounts for computation of EBITDA: Interest expense, net 2,087 2,476 9,111 10,882 Income tax expense (benefit) 340 (316 ) 648 (25 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,942 7,681 28,162 31,480 EBITDA 9,114 13,588 27,458 36,166 Adjustments: Non-cash impairment charges 780 3,251 791 3,944 Change in vacation policy (1) - (3,267 ) - (3,267 ) Visa/MasterCard claim settlement - - (1,946 ) - Merger-related expenses (2) 1,108 - 1,558 - Credit agreements extension fees (3) - - - 1,100 Expense related to legal settlements 164 918 179 1,057 Hurricane related expenses, net of insurance recoveries (4) - (955 ) - (237 ) New store pre-opening costs - 61 - 725 Total adjustments 2,052 8 582 3,322 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,166 $ 13,596 $ 28,040 $ 39,488

(1) Decrease in accrued compensated absences during the fourth quarter of 2018 due to a change in vacation policy.

(2) Advisory, legal and Board of Director Special Committee fees related to the pending merger.

(3) Advisory fees related to the extension and amendment of credit agreements completed in September 2018.

(4) Property losses incurred from hurricanes earlier in fiscal 2018 were recovered in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Note 2: Changes in Comparable Sales

Management believes that providing calculations of changes in comparable sales including and excluding sales from licensed departments assists in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate sales growth, whether through owned businesses or departments licensed to third parties. The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of these calculations.



13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 February 1, 2020 Increase/(decrease) in comparable sales excluding sales from licensed departments (1) 0.2 % (1.6 %) Impact of comparable sales of licensed departments (2) (0.1 %) 0.2 % Increase/(decrease) in comparable sales including sales from licensed departments 0.1 % (1.4 %)

(1) Represents the period-to-period percentage change in net sales from stores open throughout the period presented and the same period in the prior year and all online sales of steinmart.com, excluding commissions from departments licensed to third parties.

(2) Represents the impact of including sales of departments licensed to third parties throughout the period presented and the same period in the prior year and all online sales of steinmart.com in the calculation of comparable sales. The Company licenses its shoe and vintage handbag departments in its stores and online to third parties and receives a commission from these third parties based on a percentage of their sales. In these financial statements prepared in conformity with GAAP, the Company includes commissions (rather than sales of the departments licensed to third parties) in its net sales. The Company does not include the commission amounts from licensed department sales in its comparable sales calculations.





