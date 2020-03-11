Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Strong Growth Across Both Business Segments



Well-Capitalized Balance Sheet Provides Enhanced Flexibility to Execute on Strategic Initiatives

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Record Q4 total net sales of $23.2 million, growth of 22% year-over-year

Breast Products Q4 net sales of $12.8 million, growth of 22% year-over-year

Record miraDry Q4 net sales of $10.4 million, growth of 22% year-over-year

Record full year 2019 consolidated net sales of $83.7 million, growth of 23% year-over-year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a diversified medical aesthetics company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Jeff Nugent, Sientra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2019 was a pivotal year of growth and strategic transformation for Sientra. We achieved important vertical integration through our fourth-quarter acquisition of OPUS® breast implant manufacturing operations from Vesta, which complements our innovation lab, enables us to directly control our manufacturing and product development efforts, and increases our speed-to-market. At the same time, we continued to gain market share in Breast Products, growing full year 2019 net sales by 25% over 2018 through continued strong growth in cosmetic procedures and record growth in our tissue expander business. In addition, we had a record year in our miraDry segment, which grew full year 2019 net sales by 20% over 2018, reflecting record system placements in North America and continued growth in bioTips utilization, as well as our targeted, cost-effective global marketing campaign.”

Mr. Nugent added, “We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet and were pleased to announce today that we have raised $60 million through a convertible debt financing with Deerfield Management. This infusion of capital provides us with enhanced financial flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives as we continue on our path to aesthetics market leadership.”

Mr. Nugent concluded, “Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth in net sales and profitability by continuing to gain market share in Breast Products, leveraging the significant brand value of miraDry, executing on our operational efficiency initiatives and realizing the full benefits of our OPUS® implant manufacturing acquisition. I am confident our recent achievements, well-capitalized balance sheet, talented team and commitment to innovation will drive significant value for our shareholders and other stakeholders in 2020 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Review

Total net sales for the fourth quarter 2019 were $23.2 million, an increase of 22% compared to total net sales of $19.0 million for the same period in 2018. Total net sales for full year 2019 were $83.7 million, an increase of 23% compared to total net sales of $68.1 million for full year 2018.

Net sales for the Breast Products segment totaled $12.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019, a 22% increase compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net sales for the Breast Products segment in full year 2019 totaled $46.4 million, representing a 25% increase compared to $37.0 million in full year 2018. Breast Products sales growth was primarily driven by continued market share growth resulting from the Company’s new customer conversion programs and deeper penetration of existing accounts.

Net sales for the miraDry segment totaled $10.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, a 22% increase compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2018. Net sales for the miraDry segment in full year 2019 totaled $37.3 million, representing a 20% increase compared to $31.1 million in full year 2018. miraDry sales growth was driven by continued momentum in both systems placements and consumables utilization, as well as the Company’s cost-effective global marketing and brand awareness initiatives, which led to more than 2.7 million visits to miraDry.com and more than 100,000 new patient leads for providers in 2019.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2019 was $14.2 million, or 61.3% of sales, compared to gross profit of $11.4 million, or 59.7% of sales, for the same period in 2018. Gross profit for the full year 2019 was $50.7 million, or 60.6% of sales, compared to gross profit of $41.3 million, or 60.6% of sales, for full year 2018.

With respect to Sientra’s organizational efficiency initiative, the Company remains on track to reduce annual pre-tax operating expenses by approximately $10 million in 2020 and another $5 million in 2021. Sientra is in the process of closing miraDry's Santa Clara facility, outsourcing miraDry product assembly and consolidating a number of business support functions at Sientra’s Santa Barbara headquarters.

Excluding $1.1 million of restructuring charges related to Sientra’s organizational efficiency initiative, operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 were $32.4 million, compared to $35.7 million of operating expenses for the same period in 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was ($20.2) million, or ($0.41) per share, compared to a net loss of ($24.6) million, or ($0.86) per share, for the same period in 2018. Net loss for the full year of 2019 was ($106.8) million, or ($2.63) per share, compared to a net loss of ($82.6) million, or ($3.25) per share, for full year 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($14.0) million and ($72.8) million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively, compared to a loss of ($19.4) million and ($60.0) million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were $88 million, compared to $121 million as of September 30, 2019. Uses of cash in the quarter included a $14 million upfront payment for the Vesta manufacturing operations to Lubrizol Life Science and $5 million of working capital investments associated with the acquisition of the OPUS® manufacturing operation. Subsequent to year-end and as announced on March 11, 2020, Sientra completed a $60 million convertible financing with Deerfield Management.

2020 Net Sales Outlook

For full year 2020, the Company expects to achieve total net sales of $94 million to $98 million, representing growth of 12% to 17% compared to net sales of $83.7 million in 2019.

Breast Products net sales of $55 to $57 million; and

miraDry net sales of $39 to $41 million.

The current 2020 net sales outlook factors in anticipated impact from COVID-19. There is a significant level of uncertainty with this dynamic and evolving situation, and the Company will provide a financial and operational update if its 2020 outlook changes.

Sientra, Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 23,210 $ 19,022 $ 83,699 $ 68,126 Cost of goods sold 8,971 7,668 33,012 26,822 Gross profit 14,239 11,354 50,687 41,304 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,202 21,725 80,189 67,715 Research and development 4,011 3,015 13,537 10,945 General and administrative 9,233 10,999 46,771 42,418 Restructuring 1,083 — 1,083 — Goodwill and other intangible impairment — — 12,674 — Total operating expenses 33,529 35,739 154,254 121,078 Loss from operations (19,290 ) (24,385 ) (103,567 ) (79,774 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 323 318 1,406 532 Interest expense (1,292 ) (954 ) (4,568 ) (3,428 ) Other income (expense), net 46 386 (55 ) 39 Total other income (expense), net (923 ) (250 ) (3,217 ) (2,857 ) Loss before income taxes (20,213 ) (24,635 ) (106,784 ) (82,631 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 34 (4 ) 34 (4 ) Net loss $ (20,247 ) $ (24,631 ) $ (106,818 ) $ (82,627 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.41 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (3.25 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 49,506,169 28,623,232 40,654,272 25,402,241





Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,608 $ 86,899 Accounts receivable, net 27,548 22,527 Inventories, net 39,612 24,085 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,489 2,612 Total current assets 157,257 136,123 Property and equipment, net 12,314 2,536 Goodwill 9,202 12,507 Other intangible assets, net 17,390 16,495 Other assets 8,241 698 Total assets $ 204,404 $ 168,359 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,508 $ 6,866 Accounts payable 9,352 13,184 Accrued and other current liabilities 32,551 27,697 Legal settlement payable — 410 Customer deposits 13,943 9,936 Sales return liability 8,116 6,048 Total current liabilities 70,470 64,141 Long-term debt, net of current portion 38,248 27,883 Deferred and contingent consideration 5,177 6,481 Warranty reserve and other long-term liabilities 8,627 2,976 Total liabilities 122,522 101,481 Stockholders’ equity: Total stockholders’ equity 81,882 66,878 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 204,404 $ 168,359





Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (106,818 ) $ (82,627 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment 7,629 — Intangible asset impairment 5,045 — Depreciation and amortization 3,524 3,321 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,298 2,043 Provision for warranties 929 325 Provision for inventory 2,626 955 Amortization of right-of-use assets 4,174 — Lease liability accretion 1,627 — Change in fair value of warrants (75 ) (81 ) Change in fair value of deferred consideration 100 24 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,044 2,528 Change in deferred revenue 1,124 627 Non-cash portion of debt extinguishment loss 53 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 359 174 Stock-based compensation expense 12,478 13,824 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 119 74 Deferred income taxes 18 (8 ) Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value (1,968 ) (320 ) Restructuring charges 1,083 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,320 ) (14,094 ) Inventories (10,921 ) (4,144 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (11,102 ) (1,302 ) Insurance recovery receivable — 39 Accounts payable (2,225 ) 8,502 Accrued and other liabilities 3,500 7,885 Legal settlement payable (410 ) (590 ) Customer deposits 4,008 4,513 Sales return liability 2,068 2,142 Net cash used in operating activities (87,033 ) (56,190 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,071 ) (855 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (17,943 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (22,014 ) (855 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 107,734 107,551 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 125 1,149 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,216 993 Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs) (3,064 ) (1,635 ) Gross borrowings under the Term Loan 5,000 10,000 Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan 22,296 12,109 Repayment of the Revolving Loan (15,788 ) (12,109 ) Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value (5,766 ) (680 ) Deferred financing costs (1,997 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 109,756 117,356 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 709 60,311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 87,242 26,931 End of period $ 87,951 $ 87,242 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,608 $ 86,899 Restricted cash included in other assets 343 343 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 87,951 $ 87,242



