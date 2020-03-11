New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon and Graphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284891/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Carbon & Graphite Electrodes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$196.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$168.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carbon & Graphite Electrodes will reach a market size of US$465.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
End-use Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Trend in Carbon &
Graphite Market
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate C&G Products Consumption
Positive Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Carbon & Graphite Market
Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Graphite
Graphite Application by Type
Energy Markets and Automotive & Aerospace Sectors Promise Growth
Global Supply Shortage: Key Constraint to the Graphite
Electrode Market
Synthetic Graphite - Specialized Applications Foster Production
Volume
Graphite Reserves & Production Scenario
China - The World?s Largest Graphite Producer
China Loses Ground in Graphite Production Landscape
Rise in Flake Graphite Prices
Investor Attention Shifts to Non-Chinese Graphite Companies
Low Quality - A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore
Natural Graphite Production in North America
New Mines to Come Online in African Countries
New Graphite Electrode Projects Outside China
Syrah Resources - Flagship Balama Project
Battery Minerals - Montepuez & Balama Central
Graphex - Chilalo Project
Other Select Pipeline Projects
Flake Graphite: The Major Type of Natural Graphite Produced
Brazil - Another Key Producer
Demand Rises for Higher Quality Graphite
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carbon and Graphite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cabot Corporation
Solvay SA
GrafTech International Holdings Inc.
HEG Ltd.
Hexcel Corporation
Mersen S.A.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC)
Morgan Advanced Materials plc.
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
Orion Engineered Carbons LLC
SGL Group - The Carbon Company
Showa Denko K.K
Showa Denko Carbon, Inc.
Superior Graphite
Teijin Ltd.
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
ZOLTEK? Carbon Fiber
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High-tech Applications to Drive Growth in the Natural Graphite
Market
Emerging End-Use Applications to Spearhead Demand for Natural
Graphite
Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle
Rising Graphite Prices
Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications of
Graphite
Natural & Synthetic Graphite Variants Vie for a Share of the
Lucrative Batteries Market
Graphite in Li-Ion Batteries: Positive Outlook Riding on
Increasing Sales of Cars & Electronic Devices
Increasing Use of Li-ion Batteries in Portable Electronic
Devices to Foster Demand for Graphite
Shift towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand
for Graphite-Using Li-Ion Batteries
Establishment of Megafactories for Mass Production of Batteries
to Fuel Graphite Consumption
Diminishing Prospects in Steelmaking & Refractories Sectors
Pushes to Focus on Graphite-Using Batteries Market
Innovations in the Batteries Space
High Significance of Carbon & Graphite in Photovoltaic Industry
Fuel Cells: PEM Technology Offers Promise for Graphite
A Glance at Graphite Usage in Fuel Cells & Batteries
Trends in EAF Steel Production - A Key Factor Dictating Demand
for Graphite Electrodes
World Steel Production - A Glance at Key Statistics
Increasing Aluminum Production Provides Foundation for
Electrodes Growth
Competitor Landscape
Nuclear Power: An Opportune Application Market for Carbon &
Graphite
Focus on Developing Smaller Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactors to
Propel Use of Graphite
Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Market Capitalizes on the Rising Demand for
Lightweight Components
Aerospace & Defense - An Inevitable Market for Carbon Fibers
Carbon Fiber All Set to Replace Steel in Automotive Industry
Carbon Fibers Find Broader Adoption in Automotive Industry
Strong Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Impels Growth
Burgeoning Wind Energy Sector - A Fast Growing Market for
Carbon Fibers
Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
The Dominance of Japan and US in the Carbon Fiber Market
Competition
US Eyes the Lucrative Carbon Fiber Market by Investing Heavily
in R&D
Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon Market Heading for Strong Gains
Water Treatment and Purification - The Largest and Fastest
Growing End-Use Segment
Air Purification to Drive Future Growth
The United States - A Major Market for Activated Carbon
Competitive Scenario
Market Outlook
Carbon Black
Global Market for Carbon Black - An Overview
Graphene
Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
As Hype Subsides, Players Focus on Allaying Concerns over
Commercialization Potential of Graphene
Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Expandable Graphite
Flame-retardant Regulations for New Buildings Drive Demand for
Expandable Graphite
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carbon and Graphite Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Carbon and Graphite Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Carbon and Graphite Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Carbon & Graphite Electrodes (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Carbon & Graphite Electrodes (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Carbon & Graphite Electrodes (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Carbon & Graphite Fibers (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Carbon & Graphite Fibers (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Carbon & Graphite Fibers (Product Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Carbon & Graphite Powder (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Carbon & Graphite Powder (Product Segment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Carbon & Graphite Powder (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carbon and Graphite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 16: United States Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Carbon and Graphite Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 21: Carbon and Graphite Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Carbon and Graphite: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Carbon and Graphite Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Carbon and Graphite Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Carbon and Graphite Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Carbon and Graphite Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carbon and Graphite Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 28: European Carbon and Graphite Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Carbon and Graphite Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Carbon and Graphite Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Carbon and Graphite Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Carbon and Graphite Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Carbon and Graphite Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Carbon and Graphite Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Carbon and Graphite Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Carbon and Graphite Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Carbon and Graphite: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Carbon and Graphite Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Carbon and Graphite Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Carbon and Graphite Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Carbon and Graphite Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Carbon and Graphite Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Carbon and Graphite Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Carbon and Graphite Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Carbon and Graphite Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Carbon and Graphite Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 66: Carbon and Graphite Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Carbon and Graphite Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Carbon and Graphite Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Carbon and Graphite Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carbon and Graphite:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Carbon and Graphite Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Carbon and Graphite Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 74: Carbon and Graphite Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Carbon and Graphite Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Carbon and Graphite Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Carbon and Graphite Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Carbon and Graphite Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Carbon and Graphite Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Carbon and Graphite Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Carbon and Graphite Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Carbon and Graphite Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Carbon and Graphite Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Carbon and Graphite Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Carbon and Graphite Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Carbon and Graphite Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Carbon and Graphite Historic Market
by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Carbon and Graphite Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Carbon and Graphite: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Carbon and Graphite Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Carbon and Graphite Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Carbon and Graphite Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Carbon and Graphite Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Carbon and Graphite Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Carbon and Graphite Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Carbon and Graphite Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Carbon and Graphite Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Carbon and Graphite Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Carbon and Graphite Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Carbon and Graphite Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Carbon and Graphite Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Carbon and Graphite Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Carbon and Graphite Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Carbon and Graphite Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
Formats available: