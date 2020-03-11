New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon and Graphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284891/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Carbon & Graphite Electrodes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$196.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$168.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carbon & Graphite Electrodes will reach a market size of US$465.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cabot Corporation

Solvay S.A.

GrafTech International Holdings Inc.

HEG Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Mersen S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons LLC

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Showa Denko K.K

Showa Denko Carbon Inc.

Superior Graphite

Teijin Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



End-use Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Trend in Carbon &

Graphite Market

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate C&G Products Consumption

Positive Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Carbon & Graphite Market

Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Graphite

Graphite Application by Type

Energy Markets and Automotive & Aerospace Sectors Promise Growth

Global Supply Shortage: Key Constraint to the Graphite

Electrode Market

Synthetic Graphite - Specialized Applications Foster Production

Volume

Graphite Reserves & Production Scenario

China - The World?s Largest Graphite Producer

China Loses Ground in Graphite Production Landscape

Rise in Flake Graphite Prices

Investor Attention Shifts to Non-Chinese Graphite Companies

Low Quality - A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore

Natural Graphite Production in North America

New Mines to Come Online in African Countries

New Graphite Electrode Projects Outside China

Syrah Resources - Flagship Balama Project

Battery Minerals - Montepuez & Balama Central

Graphex - Chilalo Project

Other Select Pipeline Projects

Flake Graphite: The Major Type of Natural Graphite Produced

Brazil - Another Key Producer

Demand Rises for Higher Quality Graphite

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carbon and Graphite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Cabot Corporation

Solvay SA

GrafTech International Holdings Inc.

HEG Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Mersen S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons LLC

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Showa Denko K.K

Showa Denko Carbon, Inc.

Superior Graphite

Teijin Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

ZOLTEK? Carbon Fiber





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



High-tech Applications to Drive Growth in the Natural Graphite

Market

Emerging End-Use Applications to Spearhead Demand for Natural

Graphite

Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite

Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle

Rising Graphite Prices

Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications of

Graphite

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Variants Vie for a Share of the

Lucrative Batteries Market

Graphite in Li-Ion Batteries: Positive Outlook Riding on

Increasing Sales of Cars & Electronic Devices

Increasing Use of Li-ion Batteries in Portable Electronic

Devices to Foster Demand for Graphite

Shift towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand

for Graphite-Using Li-Ion Batteries

Establishment of Megafactories for Mass Production of Batteries

to Fuel Graphite Consumption

Diminishing Prospects in Steelmaking & Refractories Sectors

Pushes to Focus on Graphite-Using Batteries Market

Innovations in the Batteries Space

High Significance of Carbon & Graphite in Photovoltaic Industry

Fuel Cells: PEM Technology Offers Promise for Graphite

A Glance at Graphite Usage in Fuel Cells & Batteries

Trends in EAF Steel Production - A Key Factor Dictating Demand

for Graphite Electrodes

World Steel Production - A Glance at Key Statistics

Increasing Aluminum Production Provides Foundation for

Electrodes Growth

Competitor Landscape

Nuclear Power: An Opportune Application Market for Carbon &

Graphite

Focus on Developing Smaller Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactors to

Propel Use of Graphite

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Market Capitalizes on the Rising Demand for

Lightweight Components

Aerospace & Defense - An Inevitable Market for Carbon Fibers

Carbon Fiber All Set to Replace Steel in Automotive Industry

Carbon Fibers Find Broader Adoption in Automotive Industry

Strong Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Impels Growth

Burgeoning Wind Energy Sector - A Fast Growing Market for

Carbon Fibers

Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

The Dominance of Japan and US in the Carbon Fiber Market

Competition

US Eyes the Lucrative Carbon Fiber Market by Investing Heavily

in R&D

Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Market Heading for Strong Gains

Water Treatment and Purification - The Largest and Fastest

Growing End-Use Segment

Air Purification to Drive Future Growth

The United States - A Major Market for Activated Carbon

Competitive Scenario

Market Outlook

Carbon Black

Global Market for Carbon Black - An Overview

Graphene

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

As Hype Subsides, Players Focus on Allaying Concerns over

Commercialization Potential of Graphene

Carbon Nanotubes

Carbon Nanotubes Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Expandable Graphite

Flame-retardant Regulations for New Buildings Drive Demand for

Expandable Graphite





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 121

