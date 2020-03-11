SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an overview of recent developments.



“2019 was a successful year for Atreca as we evolved into a public, clinical-stage company, positioning us for future growth,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. “We recently dosed the first patient in our Phase 1b dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor types following clearance of our first IND by the FDA in November. Additionally, our new strategic collaboration with Merck to identify novel antibody targets in oncology underscores the potential of our differentiated approach to drug discovery and could help accelerate efforts to expand our clinical pipeline. We look forward to further progress in 2020.”

Recent Developments and Highlights

Following the clearance of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019, Atreca commenced patient dosing in a Phase 1b first-in-human clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers.



In February 2020, Atreca announced a strategic research collaboration with Merck to identify the antigenic targets of select novel antibodies discovered by Atreca with potential utility in oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Atreca retains exclusive ownership and rights to develop all Atreca antibodies included in the collaboration with Merck, while Merck will receive a right-of-first negotiation should Atreca seek to partner or out-license one or more of the antibodies.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $183.4 million.



Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $54.7 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.0 million. Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $14.3 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $886,000.



General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $17.8 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.1 million. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $6.9 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.2 million.



Atreca reported a net loss of $67.5 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $4.26, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $20.1 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.72, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Atreca, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,954 $ 114,504 Investments 14,663 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,502 2,721 Total current assets 176,119 117,225 Property and equipment, net 5,771 4,143 Long-term Investments 10,799 — Deposits and other 3,026 316 Total assets $ 195,715 $ 121,684 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,133 $ 1,307 Accrued expenses 5,395 3,008 Other current liabilities 419 247 Total current liabilities 7,947 4,562 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 53 100 Deferred rent 763 6 Preferred stock warrant liability - 380 Total liabilities 8,763 5,048 Convertible preferred stock — 209,669 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock 3 — Additional paid-in capital 351,039 3,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 16 (4 ) Accumulated deficit (164,106 ) (96,622 ) Total stockholders’ equity 186,952 (93,032 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 195,715 $ 121,684



Atreca, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



($ amounts in 000's, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Expenses Research and development $ 14,279 $ 10,631 $ 54,726 $ 32,513 General and administrative 6,926 2,253 17,845 7,060 Total expenses 21,205 12,884 72,571 39,573 Interest and other income (expense) Other income 329 301 2,134 961 Interest income 885 602 3,213 714 Interest expense (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (9 ) Preferred stock warrant liability revaluation — (3 ) (123 ) (33 ) Foreign exchange loss (7 ) — (8 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment (115 ) — (122 ) (1 ) Loss before Income tax expense (20,114 ) (11,986 ) (67,483 ) (37,941 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1 2 (1 ) 1 Net loss $ (20,113 ) $ (11,984 ) $ (67,484 ) $ (37,940 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (5.64 ) $ (4.26 ) $ (18.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,959,975 2,125,315 15,834,175 2,104,861









