New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopesticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.6 Billion by the year 2025, Microbials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$189.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Microbials will reach a market size of US$334.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$700.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of
Biopesticides
List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year
2017 and 2018
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biopesticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Agrauxine SA (France)
AgrichemBio (USA)
Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
BioWorks, Inc. (USA)
Certis USA LLC (USA)
Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)
Environmental Crop Management Limited (UK)
FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A. (Spain)
Invivo (France)
Isagro SpA (Italy)
Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
LAM International Corp. (USA)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA)
stk bio-ag technologies (Isreal)
Stoller (USA)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed
Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target
Climate Change Policies at Agriculture
Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as
Population Continues to Grow
Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing
Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides
Consumption
Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits
Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives
Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides
Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides
Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of
Microbial Pesticides
Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in
Formulation of Biopesticides
Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides
Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets
Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of
Biopesticides among Farmers
Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray
Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a
Shot in the Arm for the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biopesticides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biopesticides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biopesticides Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Microbials (Active Ingredient) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Microbials (Active Ingredient) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Microbials (Active Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biopesticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Biopesticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Biopesticides Market in the United States by Active
Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by
Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Biopesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Biopesticides Historic Market Review by
Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Biopesticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Biopesticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Biopesticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by
Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Biopesticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Biopesticides Market by Active Ingredient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biopesticides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Biopesticides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Biopesticides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Biopesticides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Biopesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025
Table 26: Biopesticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by
Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Biopesticides Market in France by Active Ingredient:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Biopesticides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by Active
Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Biopesticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by Active
Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Biopesticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Biopesticides Market by Active Ingredient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Biopesticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Biopesticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by
Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Biopesticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025
Table 41: Biopesticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown
by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Biopesticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Active
Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Biopesticides Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by
Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Biopesticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Biopesticides Historic Market Review by
Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Biopesticides Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 97
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: