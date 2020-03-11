New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopesticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284883/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.6 Billion by the year 2025, Microbials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$189.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Microbials will reach a market size of US$334.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$700.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

Agrauxine SA

AgrichemBio

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

BioWorks, Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Environmental Crop Management Limited

FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A.

Invivo

Isagro SpA

Koppert B.V.

Lallemand Inc.

LAM International Corp.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

stk bio-ag technologies

Stoller

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of

Biopesticides

List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year

2017 and 2018

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biopesticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed

Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target

Climate Change Policies at Agriculture

Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as

Population Continues to Grow

Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing

Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides

Consumption

Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits

Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives

Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides

Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides

Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of

Microbial Pesticides

Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in

Formulation of Biopesticides

Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides

Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets

Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of

Biopesticides among Farmers

Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray

Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a

Shot in the Arm for the Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Biopesticides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biopesticides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biopesticides Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Microbials (Active Ingredient) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Microbials (Active Ingredient) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Microbials (Active Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bio-Rationals (Active Ingredient) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biopesticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Biopesticides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Biopesticides Market in the United States by Active

Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by

Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Biopesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Biopesticides Historic Market Review by

Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 15: Biopesticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Biopesticides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Biopesticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by

Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Biopesticides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Biopesticides Market by Active Ingredient:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biopesticides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Biopesticides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Biopesticides Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Biopesticides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Biopesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025

Table 26: Biopesticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by

Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Biopesticides Market in France by Active Ingredient:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Biopesticides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by Active

Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Biopesticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown by Active

Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Biopesticides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Active Ingredient for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Biopesticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Biopesticides Market by Active Ingredient:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Biopesticides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Biopesticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by

Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Biopesticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018-2025

Table 41: Biopesticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Active Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe Biopesticides Market Share Breakdown

by Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Biopesticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Active

Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Biopesticides Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Biopesticides Market Share Analysis by

Active Ingredient: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Biopesticides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Active Ingredient: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World Biopesticides Historic Market Review by

Active Ingredient in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Biopesticides Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Active Ingredient for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

