REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced presentations on the company’s gene therapy programs to be presented at the Association for Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2020 Congress in Baltimore, MD.
Oral Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)
Presentation: #1154
Session Title: AMD Clinical Trials (Session #212) in Ballroom 1
Date: Monday, May 4, 2020
Time: 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Poster Title: Intravitreal Delivery of AAV2.7m8. Ranibizumab Suppresses Exudative Lesions in the NHP Laser Induced Model of nAMD
Poster Board: #4492 – B0125
Poster Session: Gene Therapy and Delivery (Session #488)
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time: 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET
Poster Title: Mouse Studies Support Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Blue Cone Monochromacy
Poster Board: #4499 - B0132
Poster Session: Gene Therapy and Delivery (Session #488)
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time: 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Investors:
Myesha Lacy
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
mlacy@adverum.com
1-650-649-1257
Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
1-646-876-5196
