The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.6 Billion by the year 2025, Genetic Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$299.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$363.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Genetic Testing will reach a market size of US$852.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



23andMe Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AutoGenomics Inc.

Biocartis NV

BioRad Laboratories

Cepheid Inc.

ELITech Group S.P.A.

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sequenom Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Natera Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics AG.

Roche Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide

Genetic Testing Market Experiences Exponential Growth

Regional Landscape

Key Challenges

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome

Sequencing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Competitive Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Genetic Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing - A Key Trend in the Genetic

Testing Market

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay

Creating a Platform for New Companies

Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms

Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?

Challenges to DTC-GT Market

Considerations for Market Entry

Emphasizing Consumer Empowerment

Offer Wraparound Provision

Offer Wraparound Provision

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?

Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study

As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests

Increases

Focus on Health & Wellness and Genetic Counseling

Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New

Business

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics

Neurodegenerative Diseases - Another Major Focus Area for

Genetic Testing

Alzheimer’s Disease

Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer’s

Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer’s

Huntington’s Disease

Genetic Testing - An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis

Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic

Fibrosis Testing

Histocompatibility Testing

Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders

Fast Gaining Acceptance

Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Gains Popularity

Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic

Testing Industry

Challenges Faced

Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Counseling Gaining Momentum

Online Approach Gains Momentum

Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies

Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity

Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy - An Effective Way of

Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



