The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.6 Billion by the year 2025, Genetic Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$299.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$363.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Genetic Testing will reach a market size of US$852.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
Genetic Testing Market Experiences Exponential Growth
Regional Landscape
Key Challenges
Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome
Sequencing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
Competitive Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Genetic Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
23andMe, Inc. (USA)
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
AutoGenomics, Inc. (USA)
Biocartis NV (Belgium)
BioRad Laboratories (USA)
Cepheid Inc. (USA)
ELITech Group S.P.A. (France)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
Sequenom, Inc. (USA)
Luminex Corporation (USA)
Natera, Inc. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
Roche Diagnostics AG (Switzerland)
Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing - A Key Trend in the Genetic
Testing Market
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay
Creating a Platform for New Companies
Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms
Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?
Challenges to DTC-GT Market
Considerations for Market Entry
Emphasizing Consumer Empowerment
Offer Wraparound Provision
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?
Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study
As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests
Increases
Focus on Health & Wellness and Genetic Counseling
Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New
Business
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics
Neurodegenerative Diseases - Another Major Focus Area for
Genetic Testing
Alzheimer’s Disease
Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer’s
Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer’s
Huntington’s Disease
Genetic Testing - An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis
Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic
Fibrosis Testing
Histocompatibility Testing
Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders
Fast Gaining Acceptance
Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Gains Popularity
Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic
Testing Industry
Challenges Faced
Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market
Genetic Counseling Gaining Momentum
Online Approach Gains Momentum
Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies
Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity
Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy - An Effective Way of
Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Genetic Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Genetic Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Genetic Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Genetic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Genetic Testing Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Genetic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Genetic Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Genetic Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Genetic Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Genetic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Genetic Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Genetic Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Genetic Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Genetic Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Genetic Testing Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Genetic Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Genetic Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Genetic Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Genetic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Genetic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Genetic Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Genetic Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Genetic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Genetic Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Genetic Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Genetic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Genetic Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 85
