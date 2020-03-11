TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce its financial results and present management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended January 31, 2020 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Company stated “The first quarter of 2020 was the second consecutive quarter in which CXI demonstrated year over year improvement as we execute our long-term strategy of increasing our customer base while diversifying revenue through growth in the payments segment of the business. Revenue growth continued to outpace expense growth, resulting in improved operating leverage. CXI is very well positioned in the market and our strong capital base gives us the ability to capitalize on potential growth opportunities.”

Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended January 31, 2020 compared to the Three-month Period Ended January 31, 2019:

During the three-month period ended January 31, 2020, transactional banknote activity between the Company and its customers increased 16% to 264,000 transactions from 227,000 for the three-month period ended January 31, 2019. Since January 31, 2019, the Company has added 580 new customer relationships comprising 2,005 locations, of which 551 relationships representing 1,948 transacting locations were added in the United States and 29 relationships representing 57 locations were added in Canada;



Revenue increased 17% or $1.4 million to $9.9 million for the three-month period ended January 31, 2020;



Net operating income increased to $1.2 million from $0.3 million the three-month period ended January 31, 2020. Normalizing for the adoption of IFRS 16 on November 1, 2019, operating income would have been $0.6 million in the three-month period ended January 31, 2020. Growth in revenue and the improved operating leverage combined to generate a $0.3 million improvement over the prior year on a comparable basis;



Net income improved to a profit of $0.2 million from a loss of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended January 31, 2020; and



Earnings per share were $0.02 on a basic and fully diluted basis for the three-month period ended January 31, 2020, versus a loss per share of ($0.03) in the three-month period ended January 31, 2019.

The Company is monitoring the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on the factors relevant to the Company’s business so that appropriate measures can be taken. If such epidemic persists for an extended period of time, the Company may experience declines in revenue or incur expenses which could have a material adverse impact on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition. Financial results on a quarterly basis will be required to determine the impact of the epidemic.

As demonstrated in the table below, seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada.



Selected Financial Data

Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income Net income

(loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings

(loss) per

share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 1/31/2020 9,874,289 1,162,930 159,274 108,319,219 66,323,630 0.02 10/31/2019 11,469,079 1,863,442 769,393 82,729,714 66,329,035 0.13 7/31/2019 12,402,484 2,935,899 1,820,768 81,719,233 65,447,949 0.28 4/30/2019 9,460,809 1,081,292 507,370 82,267,884 63,022,825 0.08 1/31/2019 8,451,671 271,410 (172,811 ) 82,045,951 62,678,990 (0.03) 10/31/2018 10,270,234 1,724,576 995,967 73,267,274 62,721,937 0.17 7/31/2018 11,537,280 3,533,642 2,407,522 86,860,274 61,629,104 0.37 4/30/2018 8,887,772 1,115,289 507,606 84,714,970 57,789,679 0.08

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on March 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM (EST).

Toll Free: 1-855-336-7594

1-855-336-7594 Conference ID number: 2488053

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

