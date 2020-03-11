New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spices and Seasonings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284872/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Dehydrated Onion/Garlic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 32.9 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 27.4 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dehydrated Onion/Garlic will reach a market size of 50.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 268 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Ariake Japan Company Limited

Asenzya

British Pepper & Spice Company Limited

B&G Foods, Inc.

Fuchs North America

Golden West Specialty Foods, Inc.

Griffith Foods, Inc.

Harris Freeman & Company Inc.

Italpepe srl

KoIoS CO. Ltd.

McCormick & Co., Inc.

Mehran Spice & Food Industries

Old Mansion Foods

Old World Spices & Seasonings

Oregon Spice Company

Rocky Mountain Spice Company

S&B Foods Inc.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd.

The Spice Way

Vanns Spices Ltd.

Victoria Gourmet, Inc.

WILD Flavors GmbH

Williams Foods, Inc.

Wixon

Xcell International Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Spices and Seasonings: Imparting Flavor, Aroma, and Good Health

to Food in Fresh, Dried, Broken, Whole, and Powdered Form

Spices and Seasonings: Essential Building Blocks of Flavor and

Taste in Food

Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Popular Flavor Trends in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Major Spice Producing Countries Worldwide

Leading Spice Producing Countries and the Respective Spices

Grown in the Country

Onions and Dehydrated Onions: China and India Lead Global

Onions Production, while the United States Dominate Dehydrated

Onions

Mustard Seeds: Canada is the Leading Producer Worldwide

Pepper: Vietnam Dominates Global Production, followed by India

Sesame Seeds: Tanzania is the Leading Producer Worldwide

Paprika: China Dominates Global Production

Cinnamon: Indonesia and China Lead Global Production

India Leads Cumin Exports, while Guatemala Dominates Cardamom

Production

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate, While Developing Countries

Spearhead Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Spices and Seasonings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Spices as Natural Ingredients with

Exceptional Ability to Transform Simple Dish into a Special

Cuisine Drives Healthy Market Growth

Commonly Used Spices in Ethnic Cuisine: Common Name, Botanical

Name, and Part of the Plant

Flavor/Taste Profile of Select Spices and Herbs

Growing Preference for Mexican, Asian, and Middle Eastern

Cuisine Benefit Demand

Bold Spices Benefit from Growing Appetite for International

Cuisine with Authentic Ethnic Flavors

Pepper: The King of Spices Sets the Tone for Growth of the

Global Spice Market

Uses of Various Pepper Types

The Urgent Need to Enable Effective Maintenance of Health and

Wellbeing the Natural Way: Foundation for Market Expansion

Determining the Significance of Culinary Spices and Herbs in

Health Maintenance

Changing Lifestyles Drive Robust Demand for Spices with Medical

Properties

Spices and Herbs and their Antimicrobial Components

Herbs and Spices as Antioxidant Additives in Food Preparations

Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Demand for

Various Therapeutic Spices

Spices Show the Thermogenic Way to Healthy Living

Cinnamon: Health and Wellness Benefits

Oregano: Medical Properties and Benefits

Ginger: Health and Wellness Benefits

Garlic: The Wonder Spice of the World

Rising Women Employment and the Resulting Preference for

Convenience Cooking Boosts Consumption

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

Herbs and Spices Provide Sustainable Therapeutic Solution in

Poultry Production and Health, Augurs Well for the Market

Burgeoning Demand from the Food Industry Provides Growth

Opportunities for Various Spices and Seasonings

Growing Popularity of Organic Food and Beverages Spurs Demand

for Organic Spices and Seasonings

Carotenoid Pigments Content and Other Benefits Drive Demand for

Paprika

Antidepressant, Antiseptic, Antioxidant and Anticonvulsant

Properties Drive Demand for Saffron despite the High Cost

Extensive Application as a Flavoring Agent Drives Growth in

Oleoresin Consumption

The Low Salt Trend Drive Proliferation of Salt-less and Reduced

Salt Spice Mixtures

Value-Added Spices Kindles Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Spices

that Aid Weight Loss

Select Spices and Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Obesity Factsheet

Spice-Based Natural Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives

Spice Oils Find Increasing Applications in Beauty, Hygiene, and

Pharma Products

FLAVO DROP: A Recent Innovation in Spice World

Spice Dispensers & Mills Bundled with Spices

Paprikum Spice Grinder for Dried Spices: A Recent Innovation

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in

Urbanization

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Growing Middle Class Population

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Contaminated Spice Imports: A Growing Concern

Common Microorganisms Found in Spices

Tackling the Burden of Food Borne Illnesses

Major Procurement Concerns Impede Growth Prospects for the

Spices Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Spices and Seasonings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Spices and Seasonings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Spices and Seasonings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dehydrated Onion/Garlic (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Dehydrated Onion/Garlic (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Dehydrated Onion/Garlic (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Pepper (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Pepper (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Pepper (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mustard Seed (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mustard Seed (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mustard Seed (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Sesame Seed (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sesame Seed (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sesame Seed (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Paprika (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Paprika (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Paprika (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Cinnamon (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cinnamon (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Cinnamon (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Spices and Seasonings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Spices and Seasonings Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 30: Spices and Seasonings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Spices and Seasonings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Spices and Seasonings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Spices and Seasonings Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Spices and Seasonings Market Growth Prospects

in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Analysis in

China in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Spices and Seasonings Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Spices and Seasonings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Spices and Seasonings Market Demand Scenario

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Spices and Seasonings Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Spices and Seasonings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 41: Spices and Seasonings Market in Europe in Metric Tons

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Spices and Seasonings Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: French Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Scenario

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Spices and Seasonings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Spices and Seasonings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: German Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Spices and Seasonings Market Growth Prospects

in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Spices and Seasonings Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Spices and Seasonings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Spices and Seasonings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 57: Spices and Seasonings Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Spices and Seasonings Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 60: Russian Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 62: Spices and Seasonings Market in Rest of Europe in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Spices and Seasonings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Spices and Seasonings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Spices and Seasonings Historic Market

Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Spices and Seasonings Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Australian Spices and Seasonings Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Australian Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Indian Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 75: Spices and Seasonings Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Spices and Seasonings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean Spices and Seasonings Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Spices and Seasonings Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spices and

Seasonings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Spices and Seasonings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spices and Seasonings Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Spices and Seasonings Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 83: Spices and Seasonings Market in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Spices and Seasonings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Latin American Spices and Seasonings Market Growth

Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Spices and Seasonings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Spices and Seasonings Market in Argentina in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Argentinean Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: Spices and Seasonings Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian Spices and Seasonings Historic Market

Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian Spices and Seasonings Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 94: Spices and Seasonings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Mexican Spices and Seasonings Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Mexican Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Spices and Seasonings Market

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spices and Seasonings Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Spices and Seasonings Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Spices and Seasonings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Spices and Seasonings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Spices and Seasonings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East Spices and Seasonings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 104: The Middle East Spices and Seasonings Historic

Market by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 105: Spices and Seasonings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Spices and Seasonings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Spices and Seasonings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Iranian Spices and Seasonings Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 110: Spices and Seasonings Market in Israel in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Israeli Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Spices and Seasonings Market Growth

Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Spices and Seasonings Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Spices and Seasonings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Spices and Seasonings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Spices and Seasonings Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Spices and Seasonings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Spices and Seasonings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Spices and Seasonings Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East Spices and Seasonings Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: African Spices and Seasonings Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spices and Seasonings Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 123: African Spices and Seasonings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 154

