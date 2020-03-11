New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevators and Escalators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$91.2 Billion by the year 2025, Elevators and Escalators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$870.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$711.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Elevators and Escalators will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Elevators and Escalators: Shaping City Landscapes? through

Efficient, Prompt, Safe, Smooth, and Comfortable High-Rise

Solutions

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global

Construction Industry

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Booming Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Dominate New Elevator and Escalator

Installations and Spearhead Market Growth

Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western ountries to

Developing Countries

China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge

Market Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elevators and Escalators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Johnson Lifts Private Limited (India)

Kleemann Hellas S.A. (Greece)

KONE Oyj (Finland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (SMEC) (China)

Otis Elevator Company (USA)

Otis Electric Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)

Sigma Elevator Company Limited (South Korea)

Savaria Corporation (Canada)

Schindler Group (Switzerland)

SJEC Corporation (China)

ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG (Germany)

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Elevator Upgrades for Faster and Better People?s Flow in

Supertall Skyscrapers of Expanding Cities Drive Healthy Growth

in Demand

Remarkable Evolution of Super Tall Buildings in Vertically

Expanding Cities

Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,

Safer and More Comfortable

Super Tall Buildings: The Sky is the Limit

Innovations in Elevator Technology for Efficient Use of Space

and Faster Crowd Movement

Elevator Providers Develop High-Speed Models to Serve Skyscrapers

Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators and Escalators in Smart

Cities of the Future Benefit Market Expansion

Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising

Environmental Awareness

Building Developers Invest in Quality Elevators to Improve

Operational Efficiency and Sustainability

The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur

Demand for ?Green? Elevators

Elevators as Urban Transit Platforms amidst Rapid Urbanization

Globally Drives Market Adoption

IoT and Shift to the Digital Landscape Transform Elevator

Functionality and Efficiency Levels

Key Components of Digitalization

Focus on Energy Savings Due to Aging Installed Base in

Developed Markets Drive Modernization Initiatives and

Replacement Demand

Elevators and Escalators with Enhanced Child Security: Need of

the Hour

Innovative System by Meiller to Make Elevators Safe for Children

Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth

Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential

Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future

Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover

In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity

Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living

Standards Strengthen Market Prospects

Social Media Wall in Elevators

World?s First Tweeting Escalator

IoT and Cloud Technologies for Data Analytics and Predictive

Maintenance

IoT Technology for Improving ROI

Virtual Reality Based Diagnosis

CycloCable Bike Escalator

Space Elevator

SkyRise® Modernization for Outstanding Reliability and Performance

ACCEL Solution

CompassPlus® Elevator Modernization System

ReGen? Drives and GeN2® Elevator System

HydroAccel? Packages

Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) System

Marketing Cloud, CRM and Service Cloud

24*7 Connected Service

Ultrarope: A Robust and Lightweight Solution

Direct Drive System

People Flow Solutions

Remote Monitoring System

Destination Dispatch Technology

Solar Elevator

myPORT, a Significant Development in PORT Technology

MULTI, World?s First Rope-Free Elevator System

Ultra-Rapid Observatory Elevators

MAX, A Cloud-Connected Service

Ultra-High-Speed Elevator

Circulating Multi-Car Elevator System

World?s Biggest Spiral Escalator

Super High Speed Elevator

Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS)

Airflow Analysis Technology

ThyssenKrupp: Few Other Noteworthy Innovations and their Key

Features

KONE: Few Other Noteworthy Innovations and their Key Features

Other Elevator and Escalator Innovations and Advancements





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION



