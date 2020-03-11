New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevators and Escalators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$91.2 Billion by the year 2025, Elevators and Escalators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$870.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$711.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Elevators and Escalators will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Elevators and Escalators: Shaping City Landscapes? through
Efficient, Prompt, Safe, Smooth, and Comfortable High-Rise
Solutions
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized
Recent Market Activity
Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global
Construction Industry
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Booming Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Dominate New Elevator and Escalator
Installations and Spearhead Market Growth
Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western ountries to
Developing Countries
China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge
Market Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Elevators and Escalators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)
Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Johnson Lifts Private Limited (India)
Kleemann Hellas S.A. (Greece)
KONE Oyj (Finland)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (SMEC) (China)
Otis Elevator Company (USA)
Otis Electric Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)
Sigma Elevator Company Limited (South Korea)
Savaria Corporation (Canada)
Schindler Group (Switzerland)
SJEC Corporation (China)
ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG (Germany)
Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)
Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Elevator Upgrades for Faster and Better People?s Flow in
Supertall Skyscrapers of Expanding Cities Drive Healthy Growth
in Demand
Remarkable Evolution of Super Tall Buildings in Vertically
Expanding Cities
Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,
Safer and More Comfortable
Super Tall Buildings: The Sky is the Limit
Innovations in Elevator Technology for Efficient Use of Space
and Faster Crowd Movement
Elevator Providers Develop High-Speed Models to Serve Skyscrapers
Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators and Escalators in Smart
Cities of the Future Benefit Market Expansion
Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising
Environmental Awareness
Building Developers Invest in Quality Elevators to Improve
Operational Efficiency and Sustainability
The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur
Demand for ?Green? Elevators
Elevators as Urban Transit Platforms amidst Rapid Urbanization
Globally Drives Market Adoption
IoT and Shift to the Digital Landscape Transform Elevator
Functionality and Efficiency Levels
Key Components of Digitalization
Focus on Energy Savings Due to Aging Installed Base in
Developed Markets Drive Modernization Initiatives and
Replacement Demand
Elevators and Escalators with Enhanced Child Security: Need of
the Hour
Innovative System by Meiller to Make Elevators Safe for Children
Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth
Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential
Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future
Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover
In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity
Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living
Standards Strengthen Market Prospects
Social Media Wall in Elevators
World?s First Tweeting Escalator
IoT and Cloud Technologies for Data Analytics and Predictive
Maintenance
IoT Technology for Improving ROI
Virtual Reality Based Diagnosis
CycloCable Bike Escalator
Space Elevator
SkyRise® Modernization for Outstanding Reliability and Performance
ACCEL Solution
CompassPlus® Elevator Modernization System
ReGen? Drives and GeN2® Elevator System
HydroAccel? Packages
Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) System
Marketing Cloud, CRM and Service Cloud
24*7 Connected Service
Ultrarope: A Robust and Lightweight Solution
Direct Drive System
People Flow Solutions
Remote Monitoring System
Destination Dispatch Technology
Solar Elevator
myPORT, a Significant Development in PORT Technology
MULTI, World?s First Rope-Free Elevator System
Ultra-Rapid Observatory Elevators
MAX, A Cloud-Connected Service
Ultra-High-Speed Elevator
Circulating Multi-Car Elevator System
World?s Biggest Spiral Escalator
Super High Speed Elevator
Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS)
Airflow Analysis Technology
ThyssenKrupp: Few Other Noteworthy Innovations and their Key
Features
KONE: Few Other Noteworthy Innovations and their Key Features
Other Elevator and Escalator Innovations and Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Elevators and Escalators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Elevators and Escalators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Elevators and Escalators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Elevators and Escalators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Elevators and Escalators Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Elevators and Escalators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Elevators and Escalators Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Elevators and Escalators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Elevators and Escalators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Elevators and Escalators Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Elevators and Escalators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Elevators and Escalators Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Elevators and Escalators Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Elevators and Escalators Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Elevators and Escalators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Elevators and Escalators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Elevators and Escalators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Elevators and Escalators Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Elevators and Escalators Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Elevators and Escalators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Elevators and Escalators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Elevators and Escalators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Elevators and Escalators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Elevators and Escalators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Elevators and Escalators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Elevators and Escalators Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Elevators and
Escalators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Elevators and Escalators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Elevators and Escalators Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Elevators and Escalators Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Elevators and Escalators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Elevators and Escalators Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Elevators and Escalators Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Elevators and Escalators Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Elevators and Escalators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Elevators and Escalators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Elevators and Escalators Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Elevators and Escalators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Elevators and Escalators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Elevators and Escalators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Elevators and Escalators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Elevators and Escalators Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Elevators and Escalators Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Elevators and Escalators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Elevators and Escalators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Elevators and Escalators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Elevators and Escalators
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Elevators and Escalators Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Elevators and Escalators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Elevators and Escalators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Elevators and Escalators Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: