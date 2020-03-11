New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wire and Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$80.2 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction
Improvement in Global GDP Performance - Signs of Optimistic
Market Outlook
Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect
The Road Ahead
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insulated Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc. (USA)
AFC Cable Systems, Inc. (USA)
Amphenol Corp. (USA)
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Taiwan)
Belden, Inc. (USA)
Cable USA (USA)
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)
Cerro Wire LLC (USA)
Coleman Cable, Inc. (USA)
CommScope, Inc. (USA)
Corning Incorporated (USA)
Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)
Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (USA)
Electrical Components International (USA)
Encore Wire Corporation (USA)
Finolex Cables Ltd (India)
Fujikura Group (Japan)
AFL (USA)
Furukawa Electric Company Limited (Japan)
General Cable Corporation (USA)
Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea)
Superior Essex Incorporated (USA)
MOLEX, Inc. (USA)
NEXANS SA (France)
Olex Cables Limited (Australia)
NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany)
Permanoid Ltd. (UK)
Prysmian Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. (USA)
Southwire Company, LLC (USA)
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. (Poland)
The Okonite Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Telecommunications Industry - Largest Revenue Contributor
Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity
Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and
Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare
Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea
Applications
Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand
Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and
Cables Market in Overdrive
Power Infrastructure - Growth Carries on Unabated
Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends
Traction
Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth
EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables - Changing Operating Environment
Residential & Commercial Construction Sector - Revival Aids
Building Wire & Cable Market
Building Renovations to Boost Demand
Computers and Consumer Electronics - A High Growth Market
Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables
Auto Production Resurgence Strengthens Market Prospects
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains
Soaring Popularity of Electric Vehicles Powers Growth
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables
Oil and Gas Industry - Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds
Innovative Cable Systems Lead to Extremely Fast, Easier and
Reliable Industrial Networking
Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market
Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material
Green House Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for
Insulation
Flame Retardant Compounds in Demand for Wire Insulation
High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide
Emphasis on Green Materials
Environmental Regulations and the Cable Industry
Dow?s Innovative TR-XLPE Medium-Voltage Compound for Cable
Insulation
AGC?s Fluon EFTA C88AXMP-HT
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Insulated Wire and Cable Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Insulated Wire and Cable Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 5: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United States
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Insulated Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Insulated Wire and Cable Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Insulated Wire and Cable Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 35: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Insulated Wire and Cable Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Insulated Wire and Cable:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 56: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 59: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated Wire and
Cable: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 83: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Historic
Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Insulated Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wire and Cable Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Insulated Wire and Cable
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 111: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 215
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: