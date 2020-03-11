New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wire and Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$80.2 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABL Electronic Supplies Inc.

AFC Cable Systems Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Cable USA

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Cerro Wire LLC

Coleman Cable Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Corning Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies

Electrical Components International

Encore Wire Corp.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Fujikura Group

AFL

Furukawa Electric Company Ltd.

General Cable Corp.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Superior Essex Inc.

MOLEX Inc.

NEXANS SA

Olex Cables Ltd.

NKT Cables Group GmbH

Permanoid Ltd.

Prysmian Group S.p.A.

Rea Magnet Wire Company Inc.

Southwire Company LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.

The Okonite Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction

Improvement in Global GDP Performance - Signs of Optimistic

Market Outlook

Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect

The Road Ahead

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulated Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc. (USA)

AFC Cable Systems, Inc. (USA)

Amphenol Corp. (USA)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Taiwan)

Belden, Inc. (USA)

Cable USA (USA)

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)

Cerro Wire LLC (USA)

Coleman Cable, Inc. (USA)

CommScope, Inc. (USA)

Corning Incorporated (USA)

Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (USA)

Electrical Components International (USA)

Encore Wire Corporation (USA)

Finolex Cables Ltd (India)

Fujikura Group (Japan)

AFL (USA)

Furukawa Electric Company Limited (Japan)

General Cable Corporation (USA)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea)

Superior Essex Incorporated (USA)

MOLEX, Inc. (USA)

NEXANS SA (France)

Olex Cables Limited (Australia)

NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany)

Permanoid Ltd. (UK)

Prysmian Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. (USA)

Southwire Company, LLC (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. (Poland)

The Okonite Company (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Telecommunications Industry - Largest Revenue Contributor

Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity

Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and

Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare

Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea

Applications

Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand

Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and

Cables Market in Overdrive

Power Infrastructure - Growth Carries on Unabated

Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends

Traction

Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth

EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables - Changing Operating Environment

Residential & Commercial Construction Sector - Revival Aids

Building Wire & Cable Market

Building Renovations to Boost Demand

Computers and Consumer Electronics - A High Growth Market

Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables

Auto Production Resurgence Strengthens Market Prospects

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains

Soaring Popularity of Electric Vehicles Powers Growth

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables

Oil and Gas Industry - Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds

Innovative Cable Systems Lead to Extremely Fast, Easier and

Reliable Industrial Networking

Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market

Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material

Green House Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for

Insulation

Flame Retardant Compounds in Demand for Wire Insulation

High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide

Emphasis on Green Materials

Environmental Regulations and the Cable Industry

Dow?s Innovative TR-XLPE Medium-Voltage Compound for Cable

Insulation

AGC?s Fluon EFTA C88AXMP-HT





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Insulated Wire and Cable Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Insulated Wire and Cable Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 5: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Insulated Wire and Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Insulated Wire and Cable Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Insulated Wire and Cable Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 35: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Insulated Wire and Cable Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Insulated Wire and Cable:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 56: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 59: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated Wire and

Cable: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Insulated Wire and Cable Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 83: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Historic

Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Insulated Wire and Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wire and Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Insulated Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wire and Cable Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Insulated Wire and Cable

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 111: Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Insulated Wire and Cable Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Insulated Wire and Cable Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 215

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092515/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001