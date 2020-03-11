TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 123Dentist formally welcomes We Care Dental, its 13 practices and over 200 team members across the Greater Toronto area. With this recent addition, the 123Dentist family expands its reach to over 175 supported practices and 2,500 employees in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec.



Along with the multi-practice addition of We Care Dental, 123Dentist also adds three new financial institutions to its syndicated credit facility led by Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, with an additional $180 million in capital to support its future growth, bringing its financial partners to ten institutions. 123Dentist is now best positioned to build on its dentists first strategy across Canada.

“We are proud of the positive impact our dentist first alternative has made to the Canadian dental industry in less than three years,” said Dr. Amin Shivji, CEO at 123Dentist. “The addition of Dr. Soota and the We Care teams will increase our presence in Ontario and continues to expand our dentist first, patient-focused philosophy. We are pleased to partner with Dr. Soota who brings over 20 years of industry experience as a proven builder and operator of practices that share our ethics and values.”

“I’m extremely proud of what our talented team at We Care Dental has built and look forward to partnering with the impressive group at 123Dentist,” said Dr. Vikas Soota, President of We Care Dental. “123Dentist and We Care have similar values and approaches to clinical autonomy and patient care which will make for a seamless transition. By joining a large national network, we will continue to keep our teams and patients at the center of everything we do, while leveraging the scale and access to greater resources that 123Dentist brings to its partners. We look forward to the future success of We Care and 123Dentist as we become part of such a respected dentist and patient-oriented organization.”

About 123Dentist

The 123Dentist National Platform was launched in July 2017. The company is a majority dentist‐owned, Canadian dental support organization with practices across the country and offices in Vancouver and Toronto. Dr. Amin Shivji is the CEO and an experienced operator of dental practices, having opened his first practice in 1993. 123Dentist enables dentists to focus on providing optimal care to their patients, while an experienced team provides a wide range of support services. 123Dentist offers alternative partnership models to meet the unique needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain a minority interest. For additional information, dentists can visit doctors.123dentist.com and patients can learn more at 123dentist.com.

Media Contact: Pamela Weir 123Dentist doctors.123dentist.com 289-231-7261