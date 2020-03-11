Company announcement no 3-2020

Konsolidator reacts to the Prime Minister's press conference on COVID-19 this evening

In line with the Prime Minister’s recommendation the Board and Management request all employees to work from home for the next two weeks starting from tomorrow. Konsolidator is an on-line company and as such most of the activities are on-line. The decision will not affect any customers and work will continue as usual but from the home office.

Claus Finderup Grove says “as a Software as a Service company all contact with our customers is on-line. We are able to have sales meetings on-line as well as continuing our on-boarding of customers on-line. Of-course we have to reschedule our one-to-one meetings the next two weeks but at the moment we do not believe the effects for Konsolidator to be critical.”

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Søborg, 11 March 2020

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com

Attachment