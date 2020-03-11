New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092450/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$875.6 Million by the year 2025, Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors will reach a market size of US$42.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$178.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Fiber Optic Sensors - A Prelude

Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS

Fiber Optic Sensing Replacing Legacy Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Fiber Optic Sensors Market - Fairly Resilient Against Periods

of Economic Slowdown

Growth Opportunities Lie Amid Challenges

Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber Optic Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Avantes B.V. (The Netherlands)

Baumer Group (Switzerland)

Davidson Instruments, Inc. (USA)

EXFO Inc. (Canada)

Halliburton (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Intelligent Fiber Optics Systems Corp. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)

LUNA Innovations Incorporated (USA)

Micron Optics, Inc. (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

O/E LAND Inc. (Canada)

Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)

Optrand, Inc. (USA)

Prime Photonics (USA)

Roctest Ltd. (Canada)

FISO Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Schlumberger Limited (USA)

Sensa (UK)

Sensornet Ltd. (UK)

Sensuron (USA)

Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)

Ziebel AS (Norway)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aerospace/Defense & Security - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Opportunities in Military/Defense Sector - A Review

Opportunities in Commercial Aerospace & Homeland Security

Oil & Gas Exploration Industry - Fastest Growing End-Use Market

A Look into Key Application Areas for Fiber Optics in Oil & Gas

Industry

Shale Gas Exploration Brightens Prospects for Fiber Optic

Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector

Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures - Building

Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector

Blistering Pace of Infrastructure Development in Developing

Countries to Boost Demand for FOS in Smart Structures Segment

Industrial Sector - A Key End-Use Market

Chemical Processing

Telecom Sector - The Traditional End-Use Application Area

Projected Rise in Automotive Sales & Production to Sustain

Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in Automotive Industry

Electric Vehicles Presents Tremendous Scope for Implementation

of Fiber Optic Sensors

Energy Sector - A Growing End-Use Opportunity

Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Bank on Emerging Niche Markets

Leak Detection in Pipelines - A Growing Opportunity

Robust Opportunities on Cards for FOS in Bio Medical Applications

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Test and Measurement - An Emerging Market Opportunity

Select Trends and Prospects

Dedicated Industry Efforts to Drive Market Prospects

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors

Market Segmentation

Market Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Merger & Acquisition Deals Aimed at Product Development

Sensuron Focused on Next Generation Sensors

Innovative Trends and Research & Development

Fiber Optics: A Complimentary Review

Optical Fiber: Composition and Properties

Optical Fiber Technology: Key Developmental Milestones

FOS Technology: Emerging Trends

Brief Historical Background

Recent Advancements in FOS Technology

Emerging Applications of FOS Technology

Key Users of OFDR Technology

Fiber Optic Sensor Innovations

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth

Reducing Costs - A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers

Standardization and Miniaturization - Key Focus Areas of

Product Development Efforts

Competent Products - A Boon for Fiber Optic Sensors

Fiber Bragg Gratings - Useful for Space Structure Monitoring

FBG Sensors for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers

Fiber-Optic Electric Power Sensor Gains Widespread Popularity

in Measuring Airplane Lightning Current

New Fibers and Stretchable Optic Sensors: Imparting Dexterity

to Robotic Hands

Sensuron’s Innovation in Liquid Level Measurement

Innovations in High-Resolution Distributed Fiber Sensing

Technology

Physical Security Technology Systems Witness the Adoption of

Fiber-Optic Vibration Sensors

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergoes Technology Evolution

Fiber-Optic Methane Sensor Systems Comes to the Fore

Fiber Optic Distributed Temperature Sensing Technology in

Sensors Gains Prominence

Fiber Optic Gyro Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Applications

Optic Sensor Innovations Drive IoT and Wearable Device Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fiber Optic Sensors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors (Product Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Industrial Manufacturing & Processing (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Industrial Manufacturing & Processing (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Industrial Manufacturing & Processing (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Fiber Optic Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 34: Canadian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Fiber Optic Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiber

Optic Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Fiber Optic Sensors Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Fiber Optic Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fiber Optic Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Fiber Optic Sensors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Fiber Optic Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Fiber Optic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Fiber Optic Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fiber Optic Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Fiber Optic Sensors Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Fiber Optic Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Fiber Optic Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Fiber Optic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Indian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fiber Optic Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Fiber Optic Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 134: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Fiber Optic Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Fiber Optic Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Fiber Optic Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Fiber Optic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fiber Optic Sensors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 173: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Fiber Optic Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiber

Optic Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Fiber Optic Sensors Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Fiber Optic Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fiber Optic Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fiber Optic Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fiber Optic Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Fiber Optic Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Fiber Optic Sensors Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Fiber Optic Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Fiber Optic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 83

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



