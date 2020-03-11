New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safes and Vaults Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090635/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Safes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Safes will reach a market size of US$219.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$530.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Safes and Vaults: Safeguarding and Securing Assets for a Safer
Future
Recent Market Activity
Rising Asset Safety Concerns & an Increasingly Security-
Conscious Society: Foundation for Market Growth
Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption over the Years
Consumer Perception of Crime
Regulatory Mandates
Product Innovations & Introductions
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Power Current and Future
Market Growth
Rise of Agency Banking Channel Propels Demand for Small and
Mid-Sized Safes and Vaults
Stable Growth Fundamentals Present Optimistic Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Safes and Vaults Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Access Security Products Ltd. (Canada)
Acme Safe Company (USA)
Allied Fire & Security (USA)
Amsec (USA)
Gardall Safe Corporation (USA)
Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc. (USA)
ASSA ABLOY Hospitality (USA)
BJARSTAL sarl (France)
Bode-Panzer GmbH (Germany)
Bordogna S.r.l (Italy)
Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Bumil Safe Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Cannon Safe, Inc. (USA)
Citysafe (USA)
Diebold Nixdorf (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Firelock Fireproof Modular Vaults (USA)
FireKing Security Group (USA)
Format Tresorbau GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Fort Knox Inc. (USA)
GARDEX Inc. (Canada)
Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd. (India)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Chubb Safes Ltd. (UK)
Hamilton Safe (USA)
Fichet-Bauche SA (France)
Hall?s Safe Company (USA)
Hayman Safe Company, Inc. (USA)
Juwel Srl (Italy)
KASO Oy (Finland)
Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. (USA)
Onity (USA)
Phoenix Safe Company Limited (UK)
Sentry Group, Inc. (USA)
Stark Safes Srl (Italy)
Technomax Srl (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Non-Banking Safes to Witness Higher Growth
Government Regulations Drive Innovations in Data Vaults
Surging Demand for Biometric Safes and Vaults Drives Healthy
Market Growth
Market Drivers
Market Inhibitors
Myriad Benefits of Biometric Safes over Traditional Safes Lead
to Widespread Market Adoption
Limitations of Traditional Lock Systems
Benefits of Fingerprint Recognition
Legal Considerations
Growing Popularity of Smart Safes in Retail Outlets Benefits
Market Expansion
Key Benefits Offered by Smart Safes to Retailers
Increasing ATM Deployments Drive Strong Growth in Demand for
Cash Safes
Multi-Purpose ATMs Spur Demand for Depository Safes
Dial Locks Versus Electronics Locks: Where Does the Future Lie?
Convergence with Advanced Communication Technologies Set to
Become a Norm
Sophisticated Gun Safes and Vaults for Home Defense
Vault Management Systems
Automatic Safe Dialer
Portable Teller Units
Controlled Environment Vault (CEV)
Specialized Vaults with Computerized Locks
Urgent Need to Manage Firearms Possession Boosts Demand for Gun
Safes
Government Compliance Regulations Power Growth for Gun Safes
and Vaults
Key Considerations while Selecting Gun Safe Models
Gun Safes Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of the Game
Steel
More Stylish Designs
Improved Locking Systems
Alarms and Additional Features
Faster Access
Multifunctional Use
Discrete Concealment
Mounting Digital Media Penetration Augurs Well for Data Media
Safes
Safes and Vaults Emerge as Key Customer Service Strategy in
Hospitality Industry
Portable Safes Emerge as a Potent Instrument of Security for
Frequent Travelers
Government, Military & Security Services: Dominant Users of
Safes and Vaults
Wall & Floor Safes Continue to Remain a Popular Option
Sales of Home Safes Gain Momentum
Modular Safes Offer Easy Portability and Installation
Fireproof Safes Provide Efficient Protection from Intense Heat
Custom Safes: A Suitable Option for Addressing Diverse Needs
Housing Construction & Renovation: An Important Growth Driver
Safes and Vaults Standards: Essential for High-end Security Models
Safes and Vaults Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Internet Protocol (IP) Enabled Safes: The Next Big Thing in
Safe Technology
Next-Generation Gun Safes and Vaults for Vehicles
Advanced Storage Options from Tuffy Security Products
TrunkVault and TruckTuff Dog Kennel by TruckVault
Smart Vaults: The Future of Bank Vaults
Sensor Integration Remains Key to Ensuring Security
Portable Safe for Diamonds and Jewelry
Unbreakable Piggy Bank
Select Innovative and Advanced Gun Safes and Vaults
1420M Bundle by Tactical Walls
Beast Safe by Browning
Biometric Pistol Vault by Bulldog
Biometric Wall Safe by Barska
Digital Personal Vault by Bulldog Cases
Hawk Secure-it
Knight TAC-75 by Pendleton
Magnum RFID/LED Quick Vault by Bulldog Cases
PV1000 by Browning
Quick Access Rifle Safe by Barska
Quick Vent and QuickShelf Safes by QuickSafes
RAPiD Safe and RAPiD Safe 2600 by Hornady
Revolution Safe Stronghold XL Tactical Edition
Slide Away Safe by V-Line
SpeedVault by GunVault
Super-Size Biometric Safe by Stack-On
The GunBox
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 137
