4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Pulp & Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 58.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 48.4 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pulp & Paper will reach a market size of 147.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 474.3 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hydrogen Peroxide: Powerful and Eco-Friendly Oxidizing Agent
with Excellent Disinfectant and Antiseptic Properties
Factors Influencing H2O2 Market Worldwide (On a Scale of 1-10)
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Attributes and Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption
across Wide Ranging Applications
Environmental Friendly Characteristics
High Selectivity
H2O2 is Relatively Safer & Versatile
Ability to Generate High Pressure, High Temperature, &
Superheated Steam
Usage as a Bleaching Agent
Nature’s Own Preservative and Disinfectant
Effective Sterilization Agent
Global Market Outlook
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term
Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydrogen Peroxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Paper Production Drives Healthy Demand for Hydrogen
Peroxide as a Versatile Bleaching Agent
Factors Driving Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide in the Pulp &
Paper Industry
Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a
Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
Large Quantities of H2O2 Used by the HPPO Technology Drive
Faster Growth in Demand in the Chemical Industry
Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP): Breakthrough Sterilization
Agent
Hydrogen Peroxide: Effective Treatment for Toxic Algal Blooms
in Water Bodies
Hydrogen Peroxide Powers Novel Jet Packs
AseptiSafe Valve with H2O2 Vapor: Indispensable for Pharma and
Vaccine Production
Environmental Applications to Lend Traction to Hydrogen
Peroxide Market
Drinking Water and Effluent Treatment Plants
Potable Water Applications
Stringent Environmental Regulations Provide Early Impetus to
the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Textile Industry Adds to the Growth Prospects for Hydrogen
Peroxide Market
Disinfection and Sanitization Properties Propel Demand in
Household Products & Applications
Production of Detergents and Household Laundry Pre-Wash & In-
Wash Additives
As Household Disinfectant, Sanitizing & Cleaning Agents
Household Health & Medical Aid
Production of Tooth Paste
Personal Care
Food Preparation & Decontamination
Emerging & Niche Market Applications Augurs Well for the Future
of Hydrogen Peroxide Market
New Catalyst Enables Single-Step Process of Hydrogen Peroxide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hydrogen Peroxide Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Textiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Textiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Environmental (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Environmental (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Environmental (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 19: United States Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen
Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 27: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in China in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 31: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Demand Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 35: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Italy in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Latin America in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Latin America in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen
Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric
Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Hydrogen Peroxide Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
