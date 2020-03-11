New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.8 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Flow Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Flow Sensors will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Sensors - A Prelude
Introduction to Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Market over the Years
The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets
Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand
MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors
Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies
Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures
Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes
Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance
Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications
Automatically
Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart
Sensors
More Information Quickly and Easily
Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape
IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Analog Devices Inc. (USA)
Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands)
Omron Corp. (Japan)
Raytek Corporation (USA)
Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SICK AG (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Smart Sensors Inc. (USA)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor
A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors
Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart
Flow Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors
Smart Temperature Sensors
Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity
Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors
Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market
MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors
Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction
Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates
Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore
Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-
Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors
Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on
the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market
Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems
Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in
Automotive Market
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure
Sensors
Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars
Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings
Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that ’Think’
Intelligently
Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead
Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive
Market
Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment
MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/
Monitoring Systems
Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in
Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market
Opportunity Indicators
Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for
Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery
Applications
Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors
Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial
Position Sensors
Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key
Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors
Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth
Opportunity Indicators
Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions
Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions
Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for
Smart Sensors
Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors
Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature
Sensors Market
Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas
Industry
Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in
Wind Turbines
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for Electronic Components
Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors
Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles
Sensor Firmware Customization
Gocator Emulator - A ’Virtual Sensor’ Testing Environment
Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts
Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors
Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors
Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors
Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs
Future Applications
Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key
Technology Developments over the Years
Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter
Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in
Flow Sensors Market
Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years
Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors
Wireless and Implantable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine
Smart Sensors & Their Use in ’Thought Controlled Computing’
Applications - A Reality or Myth
Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market
Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the
Future
Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview
Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market
Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure
Transmitter Industry
Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative
BiSS - A Low Cost Interface
Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach
Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players
Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy
Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism
Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?
Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario
Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities
Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies
Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Smart Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Smart Flow Sensors (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Smart Pressure Sensors (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Smart Temperature Sensors (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Smart Position Sensors (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Smart Load Cells (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Smart Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smart Sensors Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Smart Sensors Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Smart Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Smart Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Smart Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Smart Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Smart Sensors Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Smart Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Smart Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Smart Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Smart Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 35: Smart Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Smart Sensors Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Smart Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Smart Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Smart Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Smart Sensors Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Smart Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Smart Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Smart Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Smart Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Smart Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Smart Sensors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Smart Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Smart Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of World Smart Sensors Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Smart Sensors Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 73
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098271/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: