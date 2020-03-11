New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098273/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.4 Million by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.7 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$175.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$1.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
Benefits Associated with Outsourcing Model Build Massive Momentum
Future Market Prospects Remain Highly Promising
Analysis by Geographic Region
Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in
Developing Regions
Analysis by Service Provider Type
OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive
Repair Contract Volumes
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Key Market Determinant
Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments
Reimbursement Policies
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Imaging Equipment Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
Althea Group (Italy)
Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)
BC Technical, Inc. (USA)
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Esaote S.p.A (Italy)
Fonar Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
TRIMEDX (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Imaging in Care Delivery & Persistent
Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic
Modalities
Northbound Trajectory in Deployment & Usage of Imaging
Equipment Across Modalities: A Review
Key Trends in the Imaging Equipment Market Favoring Wider
Uptake of Outsourcing Services
Steep Increase in Medical Diagnostic Volumes
Growing Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies
Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to
Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging
Prominence of 3D Technology
Cost Related Issues Associated with Electronic Systems Used in
Diagnostics
Sustained Focus on Equipment Modernization
Imaging Medical Equipment Market: Competitive Scenario
Aged and Outdated Equipment - Primary Demand Driver
Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market
Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
Remote Services - An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
Online Applications to become More Common
Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: OEM (Service Provider) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: OEM (Service Provider) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: OEM (Service Provider) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Service Providers (Service Provider) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Service Providers (Service Provider) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Other Service Providers (Service Provider) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service
Provider: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the
United States by Service Provider: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Review by Service Provider in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Provider for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Medical Imaging Equipment
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market by
Service Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018-2025
Table 26: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in France
by Service Provider: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market by
Service Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Medical Imaging Equipment
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Service Provider for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Review by Service Provider in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Provider for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Russia
by Service Provider: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service
Provider: 2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service Provider: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Review by Service Provider in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Provider for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 63: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Imaging
Equipment Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Service Provider for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Market Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 68: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market by Service Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018-2025
Table 74: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Brazil
by Service Provider: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Service Provider: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Rest of
Latin America by Service Provider: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service
Provider: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Historic Market by Service Provider in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service
Provider for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Medical Imaging Equipment
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Analysis by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018-2025
Table 95: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Service Provider: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Medical Imaging Equipment Services
Market by Service Provider: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service
Provider: 2009-2017
Table 102: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Service Provider: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Service Provider for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service
Provider: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Medical Imaging Equipment
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Provider:
2018 to 2025
Table 107: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in Africa
by Service Provider: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 108: African Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service Provider: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
