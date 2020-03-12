New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private Tutoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552740/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$272.9 Billion by the year 2025, Private Tutoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Private Tutoring will reach a market size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.

Building Educated Leaders For Life

Chegg

Club Z! Tutoring Services

Daekyo Co., Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Fleet Tutors

Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.

JEI Learning Centers

Kaplan, Inc.

Kumon

Mandarin House

Mathnasium LLC

New Oriental Education &Technology Group

Sylvan Learning Inc.

TAL Education Group

Tutor Doctor

Tutor.com, Inc.

Varsity Tutors

Xueda Education Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Private Tutoring: A Prelude

Global Education Sector: Key Statistics

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education

Concerns Faced

Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry

Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions

M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform

Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education

Offshore Tutoring

Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring

Global Competitor Market Shares

Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029

Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool

Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors

Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring

English Drives Language Learning Market

Trends Redefining Education System

Skill-based Learning

Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL)

Learner-driven Personalized Learning

Alternative Credentialing

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private

Tutoring Sector





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

