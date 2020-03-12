CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 14, 2020.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

stable monthly cash distributions, and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from physical infrastructure assets, which the advisor believes will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund due to the tangible, difficult to replicate, long-term nature of such assets and their ability to shape and support global economic activity. In addition, the portfolio will be focused on sustainable infrastructure by investing in securities of issuers whose infrastructure assets the advisor believes have been developed and operated taking into account environmental, social and governance considerations.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per Unit per month or $0.50 per Unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 11, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio Power & Renewables Issuers American Electric Power Co Inc AEP 025537101 US0255371017 130.9856 13.09855 Atco Ltd/Canada ACO/X 046789400 CA0467894006 48.5597 4.85597 Atlantica Yield plc AY n/a GB00BLP5YB54 37.1057 3.65421 Boralex Inc BLX 09950M300 CA09950M3003 28.9625 2.89625 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP n/a BMG162521014 65.4087 6.54087 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP-U n/a BMG162581083 67.1728 6.71728 Canadian Utilities Ltd CU 136717832 CA1367178326 39.0035 3.90035 Capital Power Corp CPX 14042M102 CA14042M1023 33.7883 3.37883 Consolidated Edison Inc ED 209115104 US2091151041 120.1903 12.01902 Dominion Energy Inc D 25746U109 US25746U1097 114.1667 11.41666 DTE Energy Co DTE 233331107 US2333311072 148.7390 14.73473 Duke Energy Corp DUK 26441C204 US26441C2044 131.0358 13.10357 Eaton Corp PLC ETN n/a IE00B8KQN827 121.6393 12.06358 Edison International EIX 281020107 US2810201077 88.1450 8.81450 Emera Inc EMA 290876101 CA2908761018 57.2420 5.72420 Eversource Energy ES 30040W108 US30040W1080 127.0096 12.70095 Exelon Corp EXC 30161N101 US30161N1019 42.9883 4.29883 FirstEnergy Corp FE 337932107 US3379321074 60.9574 6.09574 Fortis Inc/Canada FTS 349553107 CA3495531079 56.1418 5.61418 Hydro One Ltd H 448811208 CA4488112083 27.0699 2.70699 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE 45790B104 CA45790B1040 19.2841 1.92841 Keyera Corp KEY 493271100 CA4932711001 22.8824 2.28824 Kinder Morgan Inc/DE KMI 49456B101 US49456B1017 23.2410 2.32410 NextEra Energy Inc NEE 65339F101 US65339F1012 355.3236 35.53236 Northland Power Inc NPI 666511100 CA6665111002 30.2199 3.02199 nVent Electric PLC NVT n/a IE00BDVJJQ56 28.4546 2.84546 ONEOK Inc OKE 682680103 US6826801036 58.0082 5.80081 Pattern Energy Group Inc PEGI 70338P100 US70338P1003 36.3742 3.63742 Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL 706327103 CA7063271034 34.9416 3.49416 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc PL 72349J107 CA72349J1075 7.9288 0.77788 Polaris Infrastructure Inc PIF 73106R100 CA73106R1001 13.8723 1.38723 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG 744573106 US7445731067 71.2945 7.12944 Roper Technologies Inc ROP 776696106 US7766961061 458.3487 45.83487 Sempra Energy SRE 816851109 US8168511090 180.8626 17.94262 Southern Co/The SO 842587107 US8425871071 86.8219 8.68219 TC Energy Corp TRP 87807B107 CA87807B1076 66.3904 6.63904 Tesla Inc TSLA 88160R101 US88160R1014 905.7581 90.57581 TransAlta Corp TA 89346D107 CA89346D1078 8.6226 0.86226 TransAlta Renewables Inc RNW 893463109 CA8934631091 15.3758 1.52974 WEC Energy Group Inc WEC 92939U106 US92939U1060 139.6961 13.96960 Williams Cos Inc/The WMB 969457100 US9694571004 22.3235 2.17737 Xcel Energy Inc XEL 98389B100 US98389B1008 68.2046 6.77746 Water Utilities & Waste Treatment Issuers Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN 015857105 CA0158571053 20.4444 2.04444 American States Water Co AWR 029899101 US0298991011 114.6751 11.46750 American Water Works Co Inc AWK 030420103 US0304201033 186.8986 18.68985 AquaVenture Holdings Ltd WAAS n/a VGG0443N1078 36.9756 3.69755 California Water Service Group CWT 130788102 US1307881029 71.4960 7.14959 Danaher Corp DHR 235851102 US2358511028 197.3140 19.73140 Ecolab Inc ECL 278865100 US2788651006 260.4632 25.98171 Essential Utilities Inc WTRG 29670G102 US29670G1022 59.8112 5.98112 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA 30057T105 US30057T1051 25.4808 2.54807 IDEX Corp IEX 45167R104 US45167R1041 193.9564 19.39563 Mueller Water Products Inc MWA 624758108 US6247581084 14.4691 1.44690 Pentair PLC PNR n/a IE00BLS09M33 51.2966 5.12966 Primo Water Corp (formerly Cott Corp) PRMW 74167P108 CA74167P1080 19.7063 1.97063 SJW Group SJW 784305104 US7843051043 89.7066 8.97066 Waste Connections Inc WCN 94106B101 CA94106B1013 133.0864 13.30864 Watts Water Technologies Inc WTS 942749102 US9427491025 129.2298 12.92298 Xylem Inc/NY XYL 98419M100 US98419M1009 105.8034 10.58033 Data Networks & Communications Issuers Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 1729.9398 172.99397 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 2557.8668 255.78668 American Tower Corp AMT 03027X100 US03027X1000 327.1223 32.71223 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 385.2023 38.52022 AT&T Inc T 00206R102 US00206R1023 49.1125 4.91125 BCE Inc BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 60.0644 5.92319 CenturyLink Inc CTL 156700106 US1567001060 15.2634 1.52634 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 53.0487 5.30486 CoreSite Realty Corp COR 21870Q105 US21870Q1058 147.4792 14.74791 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 214.3705 21.27210 CyrusOne Inc CONE 23283R100 US23283R1005 80.1050 8.01050 Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR 253868103 US2538681030 183.6076 18.20681 Equinix Inc EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 821.1465 82.11465 Iron Mountain Inc IRM 46284V101 US46284V1017 41.8374 4.09873 Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS 49338L103 US49338L1035 128.1545 12.81545 Microsoft Corp MSFT 594918104 US5949181045 217.3064 21.73063 Motorola Solutions Inc MSI 620076307 US6200763075 233.9637 23.30839 Netflix Inc NFLX 64110L106 US64110L1061 497.1180 49.71180 QTS Realty Trust Inc QTS 74736A103 US74736A1034 76.4141 7.57680 Quebecor Inc QBR/B 748193208 CA7481932084 31.3927 3.13927 Rogers Communications Inc RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 61.7332 6.17332 SBA Communications Corp SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 385.9876 38.59876 Shaw Communications Inc SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 22.6530 2.25542 Shopify Inc SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 607.0031 60.70031 Sprint Corp S 85207U105 US85207U1051 11.9008 1.19008 TELUS Corp T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 48.9445 4.89445 T-Mobile US Inc TMUS 872590104 US8725901040 117.1327 11.71326 Verizon Communications Inc VZ 92343V104 US92343V1044 76.7656 7.67655 Other Issuers Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 78.3205 7.83205 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP 13645T100 CA13645T1003 301.2139 30.12139 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR-U 26153W109 CA26153W1095 12.2125 1.22125 Enbridge Inc ENB 29250N105 CA29250N1050 45.5473 4.55473 Firm Capital Property Trust FCD-U 318326105 CA3183261054 6.3117 0.63117 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT-U 387437114 CA3874371147 67.4941 6.74941 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust HR-U 403925407 CA4039254079 18.7926 1.86776 Manulife Financial Corp MFC 56501R106 CA56501R1064 20.6666 2.06666 National Bank of Canada NA 633067103 CA6330671034 58.4781 5.84781 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV-U 742694300 CA7426943006 6.7613 0.67613 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 92.7571 9.27571 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-U 866120116 CA8661201167 12.8353 1.28353 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 61.8863 6.18863 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust TNT-U 89784Y209 CA89784Y2096 7.0050 0.70050 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE 96145A200 CA96145A2002 13.2737 1.32737

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

