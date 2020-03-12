CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 14, 2020.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

  1. stable monthly cash distributions, and
  2. enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from physical infrastructure assets, which the advisor believes will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund due to the tangible, difficult to replicate, long-term nature of such assets and their ability to shape and support global economic activity. In addition, the portfolio will be focused on sustainable infrastructure by investing in securities of issuers whose infrastructure assets the advisor believes have been developed and operated taking into account environmental, social and governance considerations.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per Unit per month or $0.50 per Unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 11, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange Ratio
Power & Renewables Issuers     
American Electric Power Co IncAEP025537101US0255371017130.985613.09855
Atco Ltd/CanadaACO/X046789400CA046789400648.55974.85597
Atlantica Yield plcAYn/aGB00BLP5YB5437.10573.65421
Boralex IncBLX09950M300CA09950M300328.96252.89625
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LPBIPn/aBMG16252101465.40876.54087
Brookfield Renewable Partners LPBEP-Un/aBMG16258108367.17286.71728
Canadian Utilities LtdCU136717832CA136717832639.00353.90035
Capital Power CorpCPX14042M102CA14042M102333.78833.37883
Consolidated Edison IncED209115104US2091151041120.190312.01902
Dominion Energy IncD25746U109US25746U1097114.166711.41666
DTE Energy CoDTE233331107US2333311072148.739014.73473
Duke Energy CorpDUK26441C204US26441C2044131.035813.10357
Eaton Corp PLCETNn/aIE00B8KQN827121.639312.06358
Edison InternationalEIX281020107US281020107788.14508.81450
Emera IncEMA290876101CA290876101857.24205.72420
Eversource EnergyES30040W108US30040W1080127.009612.70095
Exelon CorpEXC30161N101US30161N101942.98834.29883
FirstEnergy CorpFE337932107US337932107460.95746.09574
Fortis Inc/CanadaFTS349553107CA349553107956.14185.61418
Hydro One LtdH448811208CA448811208327.06992.70699
Innergex Renewable Energy IncINE45790B104CA45790B104019.28411.92841
Keyera CorpKEY493271100CA493271100122.88242.28824
Kinder Morgan Inc/DEKMI49456B101US49456B101723.24102.32410
NextEra Energy IncNEE65339F101US65339F1012355.323635.53236
Northland Power IncNPI666511100CA666511100230.21993.02199
nVent Electric PLCNVTn/aIE00BDVJJQ5628.45462.84546
ONEOK IncOKE682680103US682680103658.00825.80081
Pattern Energy Group IncPEGI70338P100US70338P100336.37423.63742
Pembina Pipeline CorpPPL706327103CA706327103434.94163.49416
Pinnacle Renewable Energy IncPL72349J107CA72349J10757.92880.77788
Polaris Infrastructure IncPIF73106R100CA73106R100113.87231.38723
Public Service Enterprise Group IncPEG744573106US744573106771.29457.12944
Roper Technologies IncROP776696106US7766961061458.348745.83487
Sempra EnergySRE816851109US8168511090180.862617.94262
Southern Co/TheSO842587107US842587107186.82198.68219
TC Energy CorpTRP87807B107CA87807B107666.39046.63904
Tesla IncTSLA88160R101US88160R1014905.758190.57581
TransAlta CorpTA89346D107CA89346D10788.62260.86226
TransAlta Renewables IncRNW893463109CA893463109115.37581.52974
WEC Energy Group IncWEC92939U106US92939U1060139.696113.96960
Williams Cos Inc/TheWMB969457100US969457100422.32352.17737
Xcel Energy IncXEL98389B100US98389B100868.20466.77746
      
Water Utilities & Waste Treatment Issuers     
Algonquin Power & Utilities CorpAQN015857105CA015857105320.44442.04444
American States Water CoAWR029899101US0298991011114.675111.46750
American Water Works Co IncAWK030420103US0304201033186.898618.68985
AquaVenture Holdings LtdWAASn/aVGG0443N107836.97563.69755
California Water Service GroupCWT130788102US130788102971.49607.14959
Danaher CorpDHR235851102US2358511028197.314019.73140
Ecolab IncECL278865100US2788651006260.463225.98171
Essential Utilities IncWTRG29670G102US29670G102259.81125.98112
Evoqua Water Technologies CorpAQUA30057T105US30057T105125.48082.54807
IDEX CorpIEX45167R104US45167R1041193.956419.39563
Mueller Water Products IncMWA624758108US624758108414.46911.44690
Pentair PLCPNRn/aIE00BLS09M3351.29665.12966
Primo Water Corp (formerly Cott Corp)PRMW74167P108CA74167P108019.70631.97063
SJW GroupSJW784305104US784305104389.70668.97066
Waste Connections IncWCN94106B101CA94106B1013133.086413.30864
Watts Water Technologies IncWTS942749102US9427491025129.229812.92298
Xylem Inc/NYXYL98419M100US98419M1009105.803410.58033
      
Data Networks & Communications Issuers     
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30591729.9398172.99397
Amazon.com IncAMZN023135106US02313510672557.8668255.78668
American Tower CorpAMT03027X100US03027X1000327.122332.71223
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005385.202338.52022
AT&T IncT00206R102US00206R102349.11254.91125
BCE IncBCE05534B760CA05534B760460.06445.92319
CenturyLink IncCTL156700106US156700106015.26341.52634
Cisco Systems IncCSCO17275R102US17275R102353.04875.30486
CoreSite Realty CorpCOR21870Q105US21870Q1058147.479214.74791
Crown Castle International CorpCCI22822V101US22822V1017214.370521.27210
CyrusOne IncCONE23283R100US23283R100580.10508.01050
Digital Realty Trust IncDLR253868103US2538681030183.607618.20681
Equinix IncEQIX29444U700US29444U7000821.146582.11465
Iron Mountain IncIRM46284V101US46284V101741.83744.09873
Keysight Technologies IncKEYS49338L103US49338L1035128.154512.81545
Microsoft CorpMSFT594918104US5949181045217.306421.73063
Motorola Solutions IncMSI620076307US6200763075233.963723.30839
Netflix IncNFLX64110L106US64110L1061497.118049.71180
QTS Realty Trust IncQTS74736A103US74736A103476.41417.57680
Quebecor IncQBR/B748193208CA748193208431.39273.13927
Rogers Communications IncRCI/B775109200CA775109200761.73326.17332
SBA Communications CorpSBAC78410G104US78410G1040385.987638.59876
Shaw Communications IncSJR/B82028K200CA82028K200222.65302.25542
Shopify IncSHOP82509L107CA82509L1076607.003160.70031
Sprint CorpS85207U105US85207U105111.90081.19008
TELUS CorpT87971M103CA87971M103248.94454.89445
T-Mobile US IncTMUS872590104US8725901040117.132711.71326
Verizon Communications IncVZ92343V104US92343V104476.76567.67655
      
Other Issuers     
Bank of MontrealBMO063671101CA063671101678.32057.83205
Canadian Pacific Railway LtdCP13645T100CA13645T1003301.213930.12139
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustDIR-U26153W109CA26153W109512.21251.22125
Enbridge IncENB29250N105CA29250N105045.54734.55473
Firm Capital Property TrustFCD-U318326105CA31832610546.31170.63117
Granite Real Estate Investment TrustGRT-U387437114CA387437114767.49416.74941
H&R Real Estate Investment TrustHR-U403925407CA403925407918.79261.86776
Manulife Financial CorpMFC56501R106CA56501R106420.66662.06666
National Bank of CanadaNA633067103CA633067103458.47815.84781
PRO Real Estate Investment TrustPRV-U742694300CA74269430066.76130.67613
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA780087102192.75719.27571
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU-U866120116CA866120116712.83531.28353
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509261.88636.18863
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment TrustTNT-U89784Y209CA89784Y20967.00500.70050
Westshore Terminals Investment CorpWTE96145A200CA96145A200213.27371.32737
      

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus.  The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered.  Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor.  Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.