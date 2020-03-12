New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087351/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Surgical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$176.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surgical will reach a market size of US$413.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nonwovens - Indispensable to Medical Sector
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control to Drive Demand for Nonwovens
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities
Risk of Pandemics: Sustained Demand for Medical Textiles
Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Major Growth Factor
Fiber Technology to Control HAIs
Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities
Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations
Developments in Nonwoven Fabrics
Experimenting with Nanotechnology
Plasma Gains Interest in Nonwovens Research
Nonwovens in Place of Foams in Wound Dressings - A Potential
Market
Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential
Product Innovation: A Key Trend in Incontinence Market
Product Trends in Incontinence Market
Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market
Growing Prominence of Online Channel for Incontinence Products
Threat from Substitutes & Sanitary Products Manufacturers
Rising Share of Private Labels
Competitive Landscape
SCA?s Market Position in Incontinence Products Market by
Geographic Regions/Countries
Investments in New Lines Galore as Demand Surges
Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare
High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets
Increasing Focus on Reducing Nosocomial Infections Helps Growth
Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Nonwoven Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Review of Select Manufacturers of Nonwovens
Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Finland)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Berry Plastics Corporation (US)
Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)
Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)
Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. (USA)
Review of Select Manufacturers of Nonwoven Disposables
Domtar Corporation (USA)
First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
Paul Hartmann Ag (Germany)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden)
UniCharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nonwovens: Disposability and Flexibility Provide an Edge over
Woven Products
Women - The Major Target Segment
Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace
Product Diversification Underway
Developments in Airlaid to Help Incontinence Producers
Pre-Assembling Technique of Production for Greater Cost Efficiency
Challenges Posed by Use of Acrylic Acid in Diapers
Disposable Synthetic Gloves Making a Mark
Custom Procedure Trays Pose Challenge to Surgical Gowns & Drapes
Reusables Gaining Weight Due to Environmental Concerns
Dissolvable Drapes to Save Environment
Disposable Vs Reusable Drapes: Suiting the Needs
Technology Enhancement - Need of the Hour
A Penchant for Thinness
Cost - A Key Issue
Cost Issues Put Spunbonded Nonwoven Ahead in Surgical Gowns
Competition in the Spunlaced Nonwoven Market
Increasing Nonwoven Waste: A Cause of Concern
Minimally Invasive Procedures - A Possible Threat
Reusables Emerge as a Potential Competitor
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Surgical (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Surgical (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Surgical (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Incontinence (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Incontinence (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Incontinence (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 11: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Canadian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 26: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Medical Nonwoven
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Nonwoven
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 74: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: The Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 102: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Medical Nonwoven Disposables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 107: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
