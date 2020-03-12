New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087351/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Surgical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$176.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surgical will reach a market size of US$413.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nonwovens - Indispensable to Medical Sector

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control to Drive Demand for Nonwovens

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities

Risk of Pandemics: Sustained Demand for Medical Textiles

Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Major Growth Factor

Fiber Technology to Control HAIs

Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities

Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations

Developments in Nonwoven Fabrics

Experimenting with Nanotechnology

Plasma Gains Interest in Nonwovens Research

Nonwovens in Place of Foams in Wound Dressings - A Potential

Market

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential

Product Innovation: A Key Trend in Incontinence Market

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market

Growing Prominence of Online Channel for Incontinence Products

Threat from Substitutes & Sanitary Products Manufacturers

Rising Share of Private Labels

Competitive Landscape

SCA?s Market Position in Incontinence Products Market by

Geographic Regions/Countries

Investments in New Lines Galore as Demand Surges

Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare

High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets

Increasing Focus on Reducing Nosocomial Infections Helps Growth

Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Review of Select Manufacturers of Nonwovens

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Finland)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Berry Plastics Corporation (US)

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)

Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. (USA)

Review of Select Manufacturers of Nonwoven Disposables

Domtar Corporation (USA)

First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Paul Hartmann Ag (Germany)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden)

UniCharm Corporation (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Nonwovens: Disposability and Flexibility Provide an Edge over

Woven Products

Women - The Major Target Segment

Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace

Product Diversification Underway

Developments in Airlaid to Help Incontinence Producers

Pre-Assembling Technique of Production for Greater Cost Efficiency

Challenges Posed by Use of Acrylic Acid in Diapers

Disposable Synthetic Gloves Making a Mark

Custom Procedure Trays Pose Challenge to Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Reusables Gaining Weight Due to Environmental Concerns

Dissolvable Drapes to Save Environment

Disposable Vs Reusable Drapes: Suiting the Needs

Technology Enhancement - Need of the Hour

A Penchant for Thinness

Cost - A Key Issue

Cost Issues Put Spunbonded Nonwoven Ahead in Surgical Gowns

Competition in the Spunlaced Nonwoven Market

Increasing Nonwoven Waste: A Cause of Concern

Minimally Invasive Procedures - A Possible Threat

Reusables Emerge as a Potential Competitor





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

