9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$245.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$200.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers will reach a market size of US$275.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process
Equipment in Industries
Recent Market Activity
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of
Opportunities & Challenges for the Heat Exchangers Market
Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering
Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019
Competition
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heat Exchangers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Artificial Intelligence Makes Its Revolutionary Presence Felt
in the Heat Exchangers Market
Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Heat
Exchangers in the Short to Medium Term Period
Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But
Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &
Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price
Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Heat
Exchangers in the Power Generation/ Utilities Sector
Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies
to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant
Efficiency & Emission Reduction
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in
the Energy Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in
the Heat Exchangers Market
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Revenue Margins for
Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step up Market Opportunities
for Compact Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to
Plate Heat Exchangers
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat
Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to Heat Exchanger Demand
Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for
Heat Exchanger Sales
Uncertainities Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the
Mining Industry, Throwing Heat Exchangers in Mining
Applications Back Into Stress
Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat
Exchangers
Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers
Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to
Future Market Growth
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift
Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy
Demand
New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency
Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves
Infuse Vigor in the Marke
R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer
Raw Materials
Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of
Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
