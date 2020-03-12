DENVER, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM certification program in India, announced today that the number of CFPCM professionals in India grew by 26% last year, with a total of 1,915 CFP professionals at year-end (as compared to 1,513 CFP professionals at the end of 2018). Indian CFP professionals are part of a growing global community, which reached an all-time high at the end of last year of 188,104 CFP professionals in 26 countries and territories worldwide.
FPSB Ltd. took over direct operation of the 18-year-old CFP certification program in India in April 2019. Since then, in addition to increasing India’s CFP professional population, FPSB Ltd. has built a pipeline of future candidates for CFP certification by authorizing 10 education providers and registering close to 1,200 students throughout India.
“FPSB Ltd. is committed to growing the number of CFP professionals in India so the public has increased access to advice from competent, ethical financial planners who put clients’ interests first,” said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “FPSB Ltd. and the global network of CFP certification bodies will devote time and energy this year to further building the financial planning profession and CFP certification program in India. We look forward to working with CFP professionals, educators, employers, regulators and other stakeholders to create pathways to, and rewarding careers in, a thriving financial planning profession in India.”
In addition to a focus on growth, FPSB Ltd.’s plans for CFP certification in 2020 include:
About FPSB Ltd.
FPSB Ltd. manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB Ltd. demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States, including in India. FPSB Ltd. and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2019, there were 188,104 CFP professionals worldwide, 1,915 of which were in India. For more, visit fpsb.org.
